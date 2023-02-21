About 64% of Cumberland County’s third-grade students are at risk of being held back under a state law that goes into effect this school year.
The law, Tennessee Code Annotated 49-6-3115, requires third grade students not move to the fourth grade unless they are “proficient” in English and language arts per Tennessee’s comprehensive assessment program, also known as TCAP. Students who receive a “below” or “approaching” TCAP score are to repeat the third grade, unless certain conditions are met.
The Tennessee General Assembly’s House Education Administration committee will conduct a hearing Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss possible amendments to the law, due to backlash from several school districts.
“We know that kids at that age need to be able to read effectively to gain the knowledge to move forward. I think every educator agrees with that,” said Karri Hobby, the school district’s Pre-K-eighth grade supervisor. “The part that bothers me about that is that it’s at a state level—they’re making a broad, sweeping decision—rather than allowing us, at a district level, to work with teachers and families, to look at lots of data and make that best decision for kids.”
Last fall, the Cumberland County Board of Education joined this coalition of districts with a resolution asking the state to amend the law. The resolution asks to allow school districts to make retention decisions for third-grade and fourth-grade students based upon school district information on each student, instead of placing their fates in the hands of TCAP scores. Similar resolutions have been sent to state legislature from Knox, Anderson, Hamblen, Williamson, Weakley, Robertson, Wilson, Blount and Warren counties.
Part of the reasoning for this law is that proficiency in fourth-grade ELA is considered to be essential for student success, and is highlighted in each district when TCAP results are released. However, 2022’s data showed that in Cumberland County, only 36% of fourth-grade students met or exceeded grade level expectations, with the remaining bulk of students scoring beneath that—41% deemed to be “approaching” their grade level and 23% “below” their grade level.
While the idea that 64% of fourth-grade students in Cumberland County are not proficient in ELA may seem alarming, and possibly caused by COVID-19’s disruption of education, fourth-grade ELA proficiency has actually risen above pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, only 26% of students met or exceeded their grade level—meaning that proficiency has actually increased by 10% in the past three years.
In addition to that, there have been concerns surrounding how testing is conducted in Tennessee, and whether or not the standards students are held to are fair.
“The TCAP—it’s a test that tests several areas of language arts — it’s not just about if you can read, if you’re a proficient reader. It talks about all different points of literacy — writing, speaking grammar,” Hobby explained. “It’s so broad, to be proficient, you have to be in the 68th percentile. The state is holding kids to a 68% percentile, rather than a 50% percentile.”
The U.S. Department of Education also found problems with how Tennessee’s statewide testing is being run, as they issued a letter to State Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn Sept. 27 to reprimand inconsistencies in the Tennessee Department of Education’s K-12 testing practices, stating that these issues “not only impact the state’s ability to provide clear and transparent information to the public about school performance, but also result in the state using information that is not comparable across schools in TDOE’s statewide accountability system.”
The issue of third-grade retention was brought up again at Cumberland County’s Jan. 26 school board meeting. At the meeting, Patricia Lewis, the Cumberland County chapter representative for Statewide Organizing for Community eMpowerment (also known as SOCM), spoke about SOCM’s campaign to address legislators to amend the law.
“SOCM decided to make one of their goals last year to support and encourage our public school system, because we feel like they’re being attacked and blamed for a lot of things that they are not responsible for,” Lewis said.
“We all want our kids to do well. It’s not that we feel that testing is terrible, but testing as the only judge of what happens with the child just doesn’t make sense,” Lewis later told the Chronicle. “It seems only like it’s a punishment for the school system not being adequately funded. You’re punishing the children, you’re punishing the schools.”
Retention may be a way to make the average fourth-grade ELA TCAP score rise, but it may not be a viable long-term to help students succeed.
“It’s quite expensive for a school district to hold back a child,” Lewis said. “The state formula says that it’s approximately $10,000 to educate a student per year—if you’re going to end up holding a whole bunch of kids back, that’s a big impact on school districts that are already vastly underfunded.”
“All of the research that I’ve ever seen indicates that retention isn’t effective, that it really is more harmful than helpful,” Hobby said. “Our worry is that we’re going to have kids that are having that negative social-emotional experience with retention.”
The research Hobby citied is the work of education researcher John Hattie, who studied and ranked 252 influences and the effect sizes they have on student achievement. Through this research, retention was shown to be one the most negative school practices toward students, above even suspending and expelling students. Similarly, many studies have reported that a student being retained increases their risk of eventually dropping out of school.
“You think you’re doing the right thing here with retention in third grade, but the unintended consequence is you’ve created a negative perspective about school, you’ve created anxiety, you’ve held them back from their social group, so that creates a lot of different problems, and then they’re able to say, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore.’ That’s our big concern,” Hobby explained.
For the time being, however, the school district has been working to assist any students, teachers or families that it can in helping third-graders stay on grade level. There is already a tutoring program embedded into the school day for students who need it, and the schools do benchmark testing to help students in areas they’re struggling in and prepare them for TCAP.
“We use those benchmarks three times a year to be able to gauge where students are, and then put those interventions in place, so that we’re not waiting until that last minute in May to get that test result,” Hobby said. “Our teachers are looking at data throughout the year to make adjustments and provide interventions.”
Another way that the school district is looking out for its students is through the law’s appeals process. In this process, a student who receives a performance level rating of “approaching” or “below” on the ELA portion of their most recent TCAP test may be promoted if they meet at least one of the following criteria:
• The student is retested before the beginning of the next school year and scores proficient in ELA
• The student attends a learning loss bridge camp before the beginning of the upcoming school year, maintains a 90% attendance rate at the camp, and the student’s performance on the post-test administered to the student at the end of the learning loss bridge camp demonstrates adequate growth, as determined by the department
• The student is assigned a tutor through the Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps (TN ALL Corps) to provide the student with tutoring services for the entirety of the upcoming school year based on tutoring requirements established by the department.
“Parents can appeal it, and we will help them do that,” Hobby said. “As soon as that window opens, we will advertise it, and the principals at the building level can help support parent appeals.”
The law also has exemptions in place, where a student who meets at least one listed exemption mat be promoted without further action. These exemptions include:
• A student who is an English language learner and has received less than two years of ELA instruction.
• A student who was previously retained in any of the grades K-3.
• A student who has a disability or a suspected disability that impacts reading.
Decisions regarding exemptions must be made on a case-by-case basis to consider every student’s unique needs and circumstances. Most of the exemption decisions will be easily and quickly determined by the local public school system or public charter school, but some will require a more in-depth analysis that will need to include conversations among parents and local educators with knowledge of the student after a review all of the individual student’s records.
For example, the determination of whether a student has a disability or a suspected disability that impacts reading must be determined locally by parents and educators with knowledge of the student, just like the development of Individualized Education Programs, Section 504 plans, or other supports designed for students by a school district.
However, Lewis noted that disabled students could still be affected drastically, even with this amendment.
“The other thing that kind of came to my mind, because my oldest son was diagnosed as having a learning disorder, is that oftentimes with minor learning disorders…that’s not often even diagnosed until fourth grade,” Lewis said. “A lot of times, they’ll be looked at as somebody who is a slow learner, or not paying attention, when in reality, they have a disability.”
Cumberland County Schools will also have summer learning camps in June to help students who are falling behind—but this sheds light on another problem. In the appeals process for the third-grade retention law, one option is for students to attend a summer learning loss bridge camp as a way to move on to the next grade. Currently, the Tennessee Department of Education only funds summer learning loss bridge camps for students in fourth through eighth grade, meaning that the school district will have to foot the bill for any earlier reading interventions.
“We want early intervention for kids, so when they get to third grade, they’re ready to go,” Hobby said. “Rising first, second and third graders have been left off the summer funding list. He’s [Gov. Bill Lee] not giving us any money to support early literacy, but he’s saying that third grade is the most important thing.”
In addition to the hearing in the General Assembly on Wednesday, SOCM is planning a Lobby Day March 14 at the State Capitol in Nashville, where they will address legislators about the third-grade retention law. Those interested in participating, or in joining the organization to become involved in SOCM’s work with public education, can join at SOCM.org/get-involved.
