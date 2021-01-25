As predicted, January has been a wild ride of weather and this week is a perfect example. After seeing temperatures hit the 60 degree mark Monday and Tuesday, snow showers could come Wednesday night and early Thursday.
Much colder air will move back into the area with a high temperature on Thursday afternoon only around 35 and a low Thursday night near 21.
By next Sunday we will go right back into the warmer air with temperatures above 55 degrees.
To make sure Mother Nature delivers all the goodies in her basket, in a week that started with scattered thunderstorms in the state, sunshine is expected Friday into Saturday.
One reader wanted to know how to take an accurate snow measurement. Make sure it is on a flat and level surface such as a picnic table or in your yard away from any obstructions like trees or poles that might block some of the snow or cause a drift.
Take your ruler or yardstick and make three or four measurements and then your average from those measurements is likely to be your accurate total.
Persons with weather questions or needing weather data, can email weather1@charter.net
