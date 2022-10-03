A young student at Brown Elementary School located off Dunbar Rd. in the Lake Tansi area escaped serious injury when struck by a vehicle in the school parking lot Monday, Sept. 26.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the mishap.
The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. when a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old woman was traveling through the parking lot in the school’s student drop-off area in a 2000 Mazda minivan, according to a THP trooper’s preliminary report.
The motorist was leaving the parent pickup area of the parking lot to return to Dunbar Rd. when the male student crossed from the parking lot to the covered walkway at the front of the school.
The juvenile was treated at the scene by Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services personnel for scrapes and bruises caused by falling to the pavement after contact was made. The vehicle suffered no damage and no charges were filed.
