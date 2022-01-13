A longstanding handshake deal left a local attorney holding the bill for title searches on thousands of properties where owners defaulted on their property tax payments.
Upon recommendation of its budget committee, the Cumberland County Commission approved a Dec. 20 agreement that will settle the debt and formalize how those costs are paid in the future.
“All those lots have a title search associated with them,” Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster told the budget committee when it met Dec. 7. “That’s a real cost to the attorney that he is footing. This clears that up, makes us even with him.”
The agreement will pay attorney Joe Looney $50,000 for title searches performed in previous tax sales that are currently in the county’s property inventory.
In the past, Looney was paid when the properties eventually sold but, Foster added, “Some of these lots take a long time to sell.”
County Finance Director Nathan Brock said delinquent tax properties sometimes sell for $100 each, plus legal costs and advertising costs. But the $100 payment per property didn’t cover the cost the county had to pay to get the property up for sale.
“There were costs he [Looney] was not paid his full amount for the services rendered,” Brock said. “It just came to the point these legal fees were going to have to be addressed. We couldn’t keep deferring them. This will allow us to get to square one with it.”
Two resolutions were presented to first settle outstanding attorney fees and, second, to formalize the process so that payments do not fall behind in the future.
The resolution concerning attorney fees for title searches notes Looney had a verbal agreement with the county to be paid $150 per title search, with the fee to be paid when the lot was sold to a third party.
However, there are currently more than 1,000 delinquent tax lots owned by the county, and another 400 set for sale in the near future that Looney has completed required title searches for.
“When there are sales of delinquent tax property, the proceeds goes into a clearing account to be distributed to the appropriate parties,” Brock said. “Over the years, the delinquent tax attorney was only getting a small percentage of what he was actually charging for those services because the amount received was far less than the taxes owed and the attorney fees that had accrued.
“But the theory in years past was that it was better to have property on the tax rolls than it was to be sitting with no value to anyone or tax revenue.”
When delinquent tax property is sold, Looney would still be entitled to 10% of the base tax.
There are 435 properties the Clerk and Master is preparing to sell on which Looney has completed the title searches. The agreement says he will be paid $150 per title search and the 10% attorney fee when the lots are sold at the upcoming tax sale. If the lots are turned over to the county, the $50,000 payment will also cover the title search for those properties.
Moving forward, the county will pay Looney $100 for title searches for parcels in Fairfield Glade, Lake Tansi or Renegade Resort, and $150 for property outside those developments, with the fee to be paid within 30 days of delivering the search to the Clerk and Master.
Foster said the county would need to budget for those costs to pay the costs up front in the future.
Also during the Dec. 20 Commission meeting, commissioners approved the following budget amendments:
• School Central Cafeteria Fund, individual amendments for $4,000, $5,814, $9,256.91 and $10,695
• Special Education Federal Budget, Federal IDEA Part B Revision, $6,784.90
• Federal Programs School Fund, Federal Consolidated Revision, $30,576.33
• Federal Programs School Fund, HQIM Literacy Implementation Network and Early Literacy Network Grants, $163,000
• General Purpose School Fund, CCTE Middle School STEM and Career Exploration Grants, $36,701.04
