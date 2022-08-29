It looks like the Cumberland Plateau is going to have three days of nice weather — Wednesday through Friday — with sunny skies and high temperatures of 85 to 90 degrees.
Scattered thunderstorm chances will return to the forecast at about 50% for the weekend. The outlook for Sept. 5-11 is high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and rainfall continuing above normal.
Monday, Aug. 29, marked the 32nd anniversary of the worst hailstorm on record in Cumberland County.
Up to baseball-sized hail along with winds over 60 miles an hour, brought millions of dollars of damage to Crossville and Cumberland County. The temperature dropped from 90 degrees into the 50s during the storm.
Frost could be only four to six weeks away and the first snowflakes only two months. The average date of our first frost is in the first or second week of October.
Readers needing weather data can send emails weather1@charter.net at any time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.