Five home improvement fraud indictments were handed down in a pickup indictment against the man who purchased McCulley Siding and Windows. The indictments were among dozens handed down by the grand jury meeting earlier this month.
Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies conducting a traffic stop Oct. 6 on Miller Ave. at Dunbar Lane arrested Marshall Shane Ridley, 52, Old Winesap Rd., on the indictments.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a review of pending charges by a citizen panel called the grand jury who decided there was enough evidence to forward the charge to a higher court for further action.
Ridley reportedly purchased MSW, a home improvement business in Crossville, and retained the name of the business.
Not long after that, Fairfield Glade Police started receiving complaints about money being paid the contractor for work that was either never completed or never started, according to Fairfield Glade Police Det. Mark Rosser.
More than 20 complaints were filed over the course of a two years. Average down payments ranged from $2,500 to $3,000, with one down payment made in the amount of $13,000.
Fairfield Glade Police Det. Steven Johnson was assigned to investigate the complaints, starting in late summer of 2018. The company filed for bankruptcy protection after that.
Rosser took up the investigation when Johnson left the department and presented his cases to the Cumberland County Grand Jury on Oct. 1. A sealed indictment was then handed down and not made public until the indictments had been served through Ridley’s arrest.
Rosser said more cases are being looked into and additional charges could be filed, although a decision on that has not been made.
“The case could not have gone forward without the sheriff’s office and the officer (making the traffic stop) checking for warrants,” said Rosser.
“These indictments are no reflection on the original owners of MSW. For years and years they were well respected and ran a good business … the original owners have actually been very cooperative helping us.”
Ridley and all defendants listed face arraignment in Cumberland County Criminal Court on Oct. 27.
Pickup indictments
The following defendants did not go through the preliminary hearing process of General Sessions Court and were arrested on sealed indictments requiring bond for release.
• Jerry Lynn Ashburn, 50, 1734 Pomona Rd., Oct. 3/felony failure to appear. No bond set.
• Amber Rose Usrey, 24, 425 Petitt Cove Rd., Quebeck, TN, Oct. 7/theft of up to $1,000, identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. Bond was set at $4,500.
Boundover
The following indictments are boundover from General Sessions Court with defendants already on bond in their cases and with indictments anticipated.
Burglary/theft
• Kevin Sherrill, theft of property of more than $10,000 involving a rock crusher power unit and two concrete barriers on Oct. 2, 2019, and investigated by Sheriff’s Investigator Bo Kollros.
• Charlton Cole Reed, theft of property of up to $1,000 (merchandise) occurring on Feb. 8 and investigated by Crossville Police Ptl. Nick Sherrill. Also, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and criminal trespassing investigated June 22 by Crossville Police Ptl. Keith Sadula and Investigator Kevin Wood. And, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and driving on a revoked license investigated Feb. 29 by Crossville Police Ptl. Koby Wilson and Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Powers.
Assault
• Sean Stephen Meillarec, domestic assault investigated by Crossville Police Ptl. Corey Freeman on Dec. 2, 2019.
• Leslie Diane Stump, two counts of assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure, investigated June 14 by Crossville Police.
• Daren Wayne Joiner, aggravated assault and domestic assault with alternate theory of aggravated assault and domestic assault (same incident with second theory of what happened), investigated Nov. 24, 2019, by Crossville Police Ptls. Kenneth Keen and Corey Kelsch.
Methamphetamine
• Jeremy Raymond Nolette, possession of methamphetamine investigated by Deputy Dustin Hensley on July 24, 2019.
• Christy Diane Sherrill, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia, investigated by Sheriff’s Deputy Kobe Cox on Oct. 5, 2019.
• Adam Nicholas Collins, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and tampering with evidence, investigated April 29 by Crossville Police Lt. John Karlsven and Ptl. Ethan Wilson.
• Delorse May Cravens, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, possession of marijuana and third offense driving on a suspended license. And, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and possession of alprazolam for sale and/or delivery, investigated by Crossville Police Lt. Larry Qualls, Sgt. Jared South and Ptl. Keith Sadula.
• Paul Richard Mills, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and introducing contraband into a penal institution, investigated Aug. 19, 2019, by Crossville Police Ptls. Keith Sadula and Nick Sherrill.
• Tassie Kay Herron, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, investigated May 4 by Deputy Nathan Lewis.
Possession
• Delorse May Cravens, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and third offense driving on a suspended license, on March 7 and investigated by Deputy Lucas Turner.
• Tyler Lynn Crisp, possession of heroin for sale and/or delivery, investigated May 20 and investigated by Crossville Police Ptls. Koby Wilson and Ethan Wilson and Sgt. John Karlsven.
DUI
• Michael Shane Tomes, fourth offense driving under the influence, per se, and evading arrest, investigated by Trooper Jake Bramer and Crossville Police Lt. Dustin Lester on Jan. 22.
• Christopher Dean Thomas, fifth offense driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and second offense driving on a revoked license, investigated Dec. 4, 2019, by Crossville Police Ptl. Keith Sadula.
Miscellaneous
• Christy Diane Sherrill, falsifying a drug test on Aug. 12, 2019.
