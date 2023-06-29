Residents of Cumberland County will have access to safe, clean drinking water in the coming years thanks to a number of projects funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds from Cumberland County and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
The $5.6 million in state grants will be matched by about $1 million in local funds from ARPA to replace asbestos cement water lines; complete water line installations, rehabilitation and extensions; construct standpipes; and rehab water tanks.
“Water is a vital resource in our everyday lives,” Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster told the Chronicle. “The county is proud to be able to help invest in the infrastructure for the water needs in our community. These funds just announced, along with the almost $1.5 million the county funded for improvements in the Crossville Water Department, total over $8 million in much-needed infrastructure investments for our area.”
Cumberland County was among nearly $300 million in grants TDEC announced June 16 from the state’s ARPA funds.
Tennessee received $3.725 billion from ARPA, with $1.35 billion dedicated to TDEC to support water projects. TDEC is using part of the ARPA money for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure grants. Since August, TDEC has awarded more than $933 million in grant funds through ARPA programming.
The funds are part of a $1 billion non-competitive grant program, with remaining funds — $269 million — to go toward state-initiated projects and competitive grants.
“As Tennessee continues to experience unprecedented growth, we’re prioritizing critical infrastructure investments that will address the needs of Tennesseans and give local communities the resources needed to thrive,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “We look forward to the improvements these projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process.”
“We continue experiencing considerable growth across the state, and many of our communities require additional resources to address their evolving needs,” said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “These grants will play a major role in ensuring cities and towns have access to infrastructure solutions that will enable them to continue thriving so Tennessee remains a preferred destination for both businesses and families.”
Cumberland County received $11.74 million in federal ARP funds. Last fall, the county commission earmarked a portion of its federal COVID-19 relief money to help utility districts cover the matching funds required for the grants.
Approved in March 2021, ARPA provided $350 billion for state and local governments. The legislation came with time limits on using the funds. Local governments must obligate the money by Dec. 31, 2024, and spend all the money by the end of 2026.
The Cumberland County Commission approved using $10 million of its ARPA funding to fund government services under a revenue replacement provision. This allows local governments to use $10 million of its rescue funds without demonstrating lost revenue. The county transferred funds to a special purpose fund during the June 20 commission meeting. The county will pay the local portion of grant awards from this fund.
The following projects are part of the Cumberland County grant award:
• South Cumberland Utility District, $3 million for water lines for Lake Park Subdivision, Dunway Dr., Kelly Dr., Cleggan Dr., Breckinridge Dr., Cumberland Mountain Retreat, Newton Rd., and Old Hwy. 28, with $530,653.50 in county ARP funds
• West Cumberland Utility District, $844,810.75 for asbestos cement pipe replacements and water tank maintenance, with $149,084.25 in county funds
• Grandview Utility District, $340,000 for the Jewett Rd. storage tank improvements, with $60,000 in county funds
• Crab Orchard Utility District, $1.3 million for water line extension along Genesis Rd., with $230,679.75 in county funds
The grant includes about $2000,000 to Upper Cumberland Development District for project administration.
