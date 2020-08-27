Four candidates will vie for two seats on the Crossville City Council in the Nov. 3 municipal elections, while two candidates are seeking the Crab Orchard mayoral office.
Incumbents J.H. Graham III and Scot Shanks are both seeking re-election to their posts. They face challengers Ralph Reagan and R.J. Crawford.
Voters will select two candidates in this election.
Incumbent Crab Orchard Mayor Emmett H. Sherrill is facing a challenge from Jeff Sherrill in the city election.
In November, national offices will be elected, including president, Congressman and U.S. Senate. The state general election will also be part of the November ballot.
“We want every eligible Tennessean to be ready to vote in the November election,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a press release. “Whether voting in person or by mail, we want your vote to count.”
Individuals who have not registered to vote must do so by Oct. 5 if they wish to vote in the November election. Registering to vote can be done in person at the Cumberland County Election Commission, 2 S. Main St., Suite 105, or online at ovr.govote.tn.gov.
You must be a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Tennessee and at least 18 years old on or before the next election. Individuals convicted of a felony may not be eligible to vote, depending on the crime and date of conviction. Visit the Tennessee Secretary of State website to learn more.
Early voting will be available at the Cumberland County Election Commission from Oct. 14-29.
Voters who choose to vote in-person during early voting or on Election Day will see the same precautions used during the August election. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. Poll officials will be supplied with gowns, face shields, gloves and other PPE. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and are trained in social distancing protocols. Voters will experience precautions taken such as single-use pens, disposable stylus to select their candidate and sanitizer at the polling location.
The election commission will accept applications for absentee voting by mail through Oct. 27, 2020. Ballots will begin being mailed out in September and must be returned by mail by Nov. 3. Tennessee law does not permit voters to turn in their ballots in-person or for the use of drop boxes.
Tennessee requires a legal reason to be eligible to vote absentee by mail. These include voters who are age 60 or older and voters who will be out of their counties during the election.
Eligible voters who have a special vulnerability to COVID-19 due to an underlying illness, physical disability, or other health condition and who cannot appear at the polling place on Election Day due to this condition may vote by absentee ballot under the “illness or physical disability” reason. Likewise, eligible voters who are caretakers to individuals with a special vulnerability may vote by absentee ballot under the “caretaker” reason. Voters should consult trusted guidance from medical experts and use common sense in determining whether they have a special vulnerability. The CDC provides a website with helpful information that voters may wish to consult. “If you make your request now to vote absentee by-mail, counties will be prepared to send you the ballot as soon as it is available,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Once you receive your ballot, vote it and mail it back in as soon as possible so it is ready to be counted on Election Day.”
For more information on the voting process, go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.