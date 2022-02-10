Four hopefuls have submitted résumés as of Monday in hopes of being named Cumberland County’s next director of schools.
All applicants thus far are from outside the area, said Kim Bray, the school system’s human resources director.
None of the applicants have Tennessee teaching credentials, she added.
The Board of Education is in the throes of its second school director search in two years after Ina Maxwell announced her retirement last month.
Maxwell, who was selected for the post in May 2020, will retain her position as director of schools until June 30.
During the previous search that resulted in her hiring, Maxwell was among a dozen applicants. Locals were given top priority for interviews.
A longtime Cumberland County educator who began her career at Pleasant Hill Elementary in 1989, Maxwell moved to the school’s Central Services office to work in Federal Programs as countywide instructional facilitator for reading in 2012. She later oversaw Title III federal programs and headed the department from 2019-’20.
The school board set a deadline of Feb. 23 for applications, with the option of extending it.
Further discussion is planned for the Feb. 24 board meeting and retreat at the end of the month.
Maxwell’s retirement follows a wave of retirement announcements across the state. Directors of the Knox, Blount, Sevier, Hamblen and Jefferson counties schools all announced their intentions to retire or resign before the start of the next school year.
The director of schools oversees the school system’s daily operations, including staffing, finances and maintenance.
The director is also responsible for hearing disciplinary appeals from students and staff, ensuring compliance with state and federal reporting rules, tracking student achievement and recommending teachers for tenure.
