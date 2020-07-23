Four persons were hurt Tuesday in Fairfield Glade when a vehicle crashed into a Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services ambulance that was responding to a report of a wreck with injuries.
The driver of the pickup that struck the ambulance was pinned for a short time inside the wreckage and was flown to a regional trauma center. That driver’s condition was unknown.
Two EMS personnel were taken to Cumberland Medical Center where they were treated and released. One of two juveniles in the pickup truck was also transported to CMC for treatment of injuries that were not considered life threatening.
The wreck occurred on Peavine Rd. at the intersection with Westminster Ct. in a construction zone at 2:20 p.m., according to a preliminary Tennessee Highway Patrol report filed by Trooper Bobby Barker.
Stephen J. Atilano, 36, of Crossville, was driving a 1993 Chevrolet S-10 pickup north on Peavine Rd. A vehicle not involved in the crash pulled over to the shoulder of the road to yield to the ambulance, a 2015 Chevrolet 3500, driven by Bobby F. Bowman, 52, of Crossville.
The Atilano vehicle continued traveling north and swerved to avoid the vehicle that had pulled over, entering the south lane and striking the ambulance, Barker’s report states.
Once extricated from his vehicle, Atilano was flown from the area by LifeForce air ambulance to The University of Tennessee Medical Center.
A 12-year old in the pickup was injured and taken to CMC while a 14-year-old was not injured.
Bowman and his partner, Vic Randolph, 51, Crossville, were taken by ambulance to CMC, treated and later released.
Barker wrote that charges of driving under the influence, two counts of reckless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to maintain lane of travel, no proof of insurance, unregistered vehicle and open container violation are pending against Atilano.
Once Atilano is released from the hospital, he will be served warrants on the charges.
