Cumberland County will see more internet expansion projects thanks to $4.8 million in federal funding announced Thursday.
The funding will go to Charter Communications to provide service to almost 6,000 additional homes in the county. The new area accounts for nearly 20% of all households.
“This additional federal funding will build upon our body’s recent investment of more than $121 million across the state to enhance access to high-speed internet services up to 1 gigabyte for our citizens,” said Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, who represents Cumberland County in the Tennessee General Assembly. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our families, schools, businesses and health providers have relied heavily on our existing broadband infrastructure. Charter’s commitment and partnership locally will help us all better address critical needs within our community through the enhanced services Charter is providing with this funding.”
The federal funding is associated with the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which pairs federal resources with private investment to expand services in areas where broadband is currently unavailable.
Winning program bidders were selected based upon pledging the most private investment to package with federal funding at the lowest cost to taxpayers. Charter Spectrum will receive $93 million in federal funding, which will bring high-speed internet access to 79,193 additional homes across the state.
“This is great news as we continue our efforts to get more broadband services into our rural communities,” said state Sen. Paul Bailey, who represents Cumberland County. “There has never been a more important time to improve connectivity than now. Broadband is not only critical to create high-quality jobs for our citizens, it is needed in homes for education, telemedicine, farming and other needs that improve the quality of life for families. I am very excited that these homes will be connected and am looking forward to seeing many more new locations added in our district in the near future.”
Portions of Cumberland County have struggled with internet access.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster conducted a survey of internet service in 2019 asking people to share their speed test data. That data helped challenge maps providers had given federal regulators on areas covered.
That challenge was crucial to expanding broadband service, particularly in sparsely populated areas, Foster said.
“In today’s world, access to reliable broadband is essential,” Foster said in an announcement of the latest funding for internet infrastructure. “The new RDOF funding is exciting news for Cumberland County. The $4.8 million investment will help provide broadband access to almost 6,000 homes and businesses.”
Foster said about $16.5 million has been allocated to broadband internet projects in the county since February 2020.
“We are making great progress thanks to these substantial investments in our community,” Foster said.
In October, Ben Lomand Connect was awarded $1.9 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand internet infrastructure in the southwest section of the county, with about 74 miles of fiber internet to serve approximately 25 square miles south of Pleasant Hill. The company also received a $2.2 million Reconnect grant in February 2020 to expand fiber internet infrastructure to about 100 square miles of rural Cumberland County in the areas of Smith Mountain and Clear Creek, and a $2 million state grant to expand service north of Interstate 40 to 1,500 homes and businesses.
Volunteer Energy Cooperative and Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative were awarded a $3.3 million grant for a project in Cumberland Cove last fall.
