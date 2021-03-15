It was all hands on deck Saturday as the staff of Plateau Pediatrics staged its first vaccination clinic at Cumberland County Playhouse.
The Crossville medical practice administered about 300 doses of the new one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
“We were approved as a vaccination site by the state last year,” explained Villa Edwards, practice administrator for Plateau Pediatrics. “We knew it was coming, but we didn’t know when.”
Edwards said the call came on March 4, saying Plateau Pediatrics would get about 300 doses of the new vaccine sometime in the next week. They started planning immediately for a community vaccination clinic. When they received the vaccines on March 9, they firmed up their date, location and online sign-up.
Registration opened on Tuesday. There was a steady stream of people signing up for appointments, Edwards said. Registration closed on Friday afternoon.
“You can see an eagerness in our community,” Edwards said. “One lady called to register. She had retired from Johnson and Johnson and was so excited to get the vaccine.”
Not only does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only require one shot, compared with the two-dose regimen of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, it also does not require super cold storage. The vaccine remains effective for up to two hours at room temperature.
Edwards thanked the Cumberland County Playhouse for allowing them to hold the clinic in their parking lot.
“We are a big supporter of the Playhouse, and they support so many community programs,” Edwards said. “It just all came together.”
Located off Tennessee Ave., the parking lot offered a sign-in booth where individuals could consult with Dr. Robert Berman, Dr. Suzanne Berman and Dr. Lauren Fox-Bergvin about any health concerns.
Individuals were assigned appointments in five-minute intervals to help reduce congestion in the area, and the clinic received support from the Crossville Police Department, their Volunteers in Policing members and Dr. Mark Fox, medical director for Emergency Medical Services in Cumberland County.
The parking lot was set up to accommodate up to three lanes of vaccinations. Nurses, medical assistants, and other staff attended to each person, providing them with the vaccine. Individuals then waited in the parking area for about 15 minutes under the watchful eyes of the nurse practitioners as a precaution against allergic reactions.
“Just about everybody is here today to help,” Edwards said.
Plateau Pediatrics hopes to receive more doses of the vaccine in the next few weeks. When they know how many doses to expect and the date of delivery, they will announce another opportunity to sign up for appointments
Tennessee expanded eligibility for the vaccine to the 1c group beginning March 8. This group includes individuals 16 years old and older with qualifying medical conditions. The state also added more medical conditions last week, expanding eligibility to an estimated 1.6 million people in the state.
Health conditions include cancer, hypertension, diabetes, obesity and pregnancy. Other health conditions include dementia, liver disease, Down Syndrome, a history of stroke, Sickle cell disease, and cerebrovascular disease. Individuals who require a ventilator or oxygen, are wheelchair bound, or depend on some other technology also qualify under the 1c vaccine phase.
Caregivers and household residents of medically fragile children or pregnant women may also get the vaccine.
Anyone age 65 or older also qualify.
The Tennessee Department of Health offers an online tool to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. Visit vaccinate.tn.gov or call 866-442-5301 for an appointment.
About 21% of Cumberland County residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 13.26% of the population fully vaccinated. The most recent data from the Tennessee Department of health reports 21,279 Cumberland County residents with at least one dose of the vaccine and 8,023 residents fully vaccinated.
Cumberland County had 78 active cases on Friday. Since the pandemic began last March, 5,990 county residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 123 people have died. There have been 143 hospitalizations since March.
The school system reported four students and two staff members with active cases last week. There were 41 students and 4 staff members quarantined due to exposure to the virus.
Statewide, there have been 789,652 cases of the virus since March 2020, with 11,639 deaths.
The state announced last week it would not be reporting COVID-19 case counts on weekends after almost a year of daily updates.
