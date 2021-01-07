A man accused of leading state troopers and local law enforcement on a two-county high-speed pursuit in a car stolen from a Nashville car lot in November pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court in December.
Brandon John Larimor Prettyman, 21, who listed a Boyds Creek Rd., Sevierville, address when arrested, was originally charged locally with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony reckless endangerment and felony evading arrest.
On Dec 15, Prettyman pleaded guilty to theft of property (possession) of more than $2,500 and evading arrest at the risk of death and received two three-year sentences to be served concurrently. As a Range 1 offender, the sentence will be served at 30%.
On Nov. 2, a statewide broadcast to law enforcement agencies reported that a 2016 Ford police interceptor was stolen from Universal Auto Sales in Nashville.
Trooper James Owens was parked in a crossover on I-40 near the 283 mile marker in Putnam County observing traffic when the car passed his location. When the Tennessee Highway Patrol officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit ended when Prettyman lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tractor-trailer rig near the 309 mile marker in Cumberland County.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Owens, Prettyman passed vehicles on the shoulder and ran other motorists off the interstate during the attempt to elude arrest.
Injuries were reported in the crash.
Prettyman has been in jail since his release from the hospital and is being given credit for 33 days already served in jail at the time of his plea.
The felony evading arrest was dismissed as part of the sentencing agreement.
In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
• William Steele, 44, charged with theft of property in connection with an Oct. 9 incident; pleaded guilty to theft of property and received a three-year prison sentence to serve at 30%. Steele is being given credit for 21 days already served in jail and is to pay $3,599 in restitution to the victim.
• Jeremy L. Mannis, 38, charged with possession with intent to sell heroin; pleaded guilty to attempt to possess heroin and received a six-year suspended sentence with 90 days to serve in jail at 75%. All remaining charges pending in other courts and Criminal Court were dismissed. The incident occurred July 5. Mannis was given credit for 76 days already served.
• Bryant Lewis Oakes, 24, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell; pleaded guilty to the charge and received a six-year suspended sentence to be served at 30%. Oakes is to serve 17 days in jail and was given credit for 13 days already served.
Oakes was arrested Nov, 29 during a traffic stop by Crossville Police who were investigating a burglary incident. Oakes was found in possession of meth and marijuana. The marijuana charge was dropped.
