A three-year-old Cumberland County youth suffered a severe injury to a foot after the foot slid beneath a lawnmower cover and into the path of the blade, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident was reported to the sheriff’s office around 6 p.m. Wednesday at a address on Highland Ridge Dr., located off Highland Lane in the Homesteads.
A press release from CCSO did not identify the victim, because of the child’s age. The release stated no one else was injured in the mishap.
The child was airlifted by LifeStar helicopter and flown to The University of Tennessee Medical Center where the child has been admitted. No information on the child’s condition was available at press time.
The press report states, “Injuries occurred when the child’s foot slid under the mower and the foot was hit by the blade.” Other than injury to the foot, the release states no other injuries were known Wednesday night.
In addition to sheriff’s deputies, Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services and Cumberland County Fire Department responded to the scene.
