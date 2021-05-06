With elections more than a year away, a trio of Cumberland County attorneys announced this week on social media they intend to seek election to the Cumberland County General Sessions Court judge position currently held by Judge Larry Warner.
A third local attorney is challenging incumbent Circuit Court Civil Judge-Part 1 Amy Hollars for that position.
Announcing intentions to run for General Sessions Judge is private practice Nathan Clouse, Crossville Municipal Judge Ivy Garner Mayberry and Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley. All three announced their intentions on social media.
Clouse made his announcement through a video on his Facebook page. He said he believes the General Sessions Court system, which includes family court, juvenile court, civil claims and criminal offenses, has the greatest impact on Cumberland County families.
He said the hallmarks of his campaign are “faith, families and fairness.”
Garner issued a statement on FaceBook telling voters to check her FB site where she will be listing and updating her platform, schedule of events and contact information.
“Today starts a 365 day job interview with the citizens of Cumberland County,” Mayberry wrote. “I know, if given the opportunity, I can continue to serve this amazing community like I always have.”
Worley also issued a statement announcing her candidacy on Facebook.
“I spent my entire career fighting for my community as an assistant district attorney,” Worley wrote. “Now, I want to to bring that experience to the General Sessions Bench. Consistent application of justice is key to the safety of your family and mine.”
William T. Ridley also announced on Facebook he will be a candidate for Circuit Court Judge, the seat currently held by Judge Jonathan Young. Counties in that circuit include Cumberland, Clay, Dekalb, Putnam, Overton, Pickett and White.
“My family and I are excited to officially announce my candidacy … I humbly ask for your support as we embark on this new journey.”
All candidates will be given the opportunity to elaborate on their candidacy and goals when their formal announcements are received by the Chronicle.
Primary elections will be held on May 3, 2022.
