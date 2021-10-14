A Bledsoe County man received judicial diversion after pleading guilty to home improvement fraud but as part of that diversion, is to pay $3,500 restitution to the victim.
That case was one of dozens appearing on the probation violation docket of Oct. 1. The guilty plea is being set aside, under terms of diversion, and if probation conditions are successfully met, the defendant will be able to petition the court to have the charge removed from his permanent record.
If Isaac Houston Butler, Cedar Rd., Pikeville, does not successfully complete terms of diversion, he could be required to serve two years in jail at 30% as a Range 1 offender.
Butler was accused of accepting funds from a Fairfield Glade resident to replace windows and do other work that was never completed. The incident occurred in June 2018.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Probation violation
•Jenifer Deann Avans, pled guilty to probation violation and is to serve the balance of her two-year sentence.
•Amber Dawn Bow, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.
•MacKenzie Lynn Gass, pled guilty to probation violation and was ordered to serve the balance of her sentence with agreement for release to a long-term inhouse treatment program. Her probation would expire during that time period, but Gass requested to be allowed to enter the program.
•Jamie Noel Hamlin, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.
•Michael Howard Harvel, sexual battery, assault and official misconduct, continued pending action in federal court.
•Summer Lynn Iles, probation violation cases continued.
•Robin Marie Latesky, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.
•Makenna Annalise Miller, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.
•Trinity Renee Murner, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.
•Amy Elizabeth Phipps, pled guilty to the probation violation, to serve 75 days in jail at 75% and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•Keith Ray Price, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Price and probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.
•John Wallace Prince Jr., probation violation hearing continued.
•Derrick Ray Reed, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 19.
•Danny Lynn Robbins, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.
•Tracey Dene Sarrica, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.
•Donnie Ray Smith, probation violation warrant dismissed.
•Matthew James Utley Tabor, pled guilty to the probation violation and had probation revoked with release to long-term inhouse treatment.
•Kirby Lynn Thompson, pled guilty to a probation violation, to serve 30 days in jail and then be released back on probation
•Rebecca Lynn Barnwell Todd, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.
•Bernadette Amiee Vanslette, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 19.
•Patrick Thomas Whitt, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve balance of his sentence with credit for time already served.
•Carl Anderson Young, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 90 days in jail and then be released back on probation.
•Samantha Gail Cooper, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Cooper and continued.
Arraignment
•Kelly Ray Barnwell, aggravated assault, domestic assault, introducing contraband into a penal institution and felony possession of a Schedule II drug, continued.
•Georgia Ann Davisson, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
Deadline docket
•Jerry Lynn Ashburn, felony possession of meth with intent, theft of property of up to $1,000, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 9.
•Mark Christopher Brown, second-degree murder and felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Nov. 1.
•James Edward Carter Jr., three counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Nov. 9.
•Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz, first-degree murder, continued.
•Sherry Louis King, felony possession of meth with intent, continued to Nov. 9.
•Matthew Jordan Lacey, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent, continued to Nov. 16.
•Gary Timothy Lawler, community supervision violations, continued to Nov. 16.
•Quentin Eugene McDaniel, rape, continued to Nov. 1.
•Brian Keith Medley, sexual battery and domestic assault, continued.
•Arless John Morgan, felony possession of meth with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 9.
•Justin Lee Oldham, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, vandalism of up to $1,000 and public intoxication, continued to Jan. 9.
•John Michael Poss, first-degree murder, Randall York appointed to represent Poss and continued.
•Angela Michelle Rhinehart, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued.
•Travis John Stowers, tampering with evidence, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent, possession of a legend drug, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $80,000 and continued.
Petition/motions
•Dara Kinsey Smith, aggravated assault, sentencing hearing continued to Nov. 16.
•Edward Phillips Sprout, four counts of evading arrest, felony possession of meth with intent and driving on a revoked license, motion to revoke bond continued.
Continued boundovers
•Samantha Rose Sherrill, three cases in boundover status pending action of the grand jury, Jeremy Hargis appointed to represent Sherrill. Forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for hearing.
