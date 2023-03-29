The Cumberland County Board of Education approved a calendar for the 2024-’25 school year during its March 16 meeting.
This calendar starts the school year with teachers and school staff reporting for countywide convocation Aug. 5. Students have a short first day of school Aug. 7, with a 10 a.m. dismissal, and their first full day of class Friday, Aug. 9.
This is after the annual Hwy. 127 Corridor Sale, set for Aug. 1-4, 2024.
The 2023-’24 calendar was approved last year and is available online at ccschools.k12tn.net — under Calendar at the top of the website. Students are scheduled to attend school Aug. 3, 2023, for a half day, with the first full day of school set Monday, Aug. 7.
The 2024 school calendar keeps a week off for Fall Break, Oct. 14-18, winter break from Dec. 23-Jan.5 for students, with an inservice day Jan. 2 and administrative day Jan. 3. Spring break will be March 17-21, 2025.
School will dismiss May 28 at 10 a.m.
The school calendar received about 60% of the votes in an online survey conducted during March. The survey drew about 1,500 responses.
The board also approved the organizational chart for the school system.
The chart designates academic and operations responsibilities. Chief Academic Officer Rebecca Farley oversees academic functions of the school system, reporting to Stepp, while Kim Bray serves as the chief operations officer, reporting to Stepp.
Currently, there is not a chief financial officer. The finance office is listed under operations.
In other action, the board approved the following items:
• Application for Local Foods for Tennessee Schools Grant, worth about $21,600 to purchase milk for Cumberland County High School, Stone Memorial High School and The Phoenix School.
• Second and final reading of changes to the civility policy, policy 1.809, with changes to the title of the Director of Schools.
• $34,500 budget amendment in the career and technical education budget to provide funds for students competing in state and national events through student organizations.
• $2,000 budget amendment, moving funds from superintendent dues and memberships to travel
• $87,478 budget amendment for the Innovative High School Grant budget to allocate money for additional flight time for students and professional development for instructors.
• $5,000 budget amendment to pay for non-certified substitute teachers
• $31,159.66 education in various federal budget lines and $54,810.61 increase in various federal budget lines to maximize federal funds.
