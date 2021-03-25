Students will start the 2022-’23 school year slightly later than planned after the Cumberland County Board of Education pushed back the first full day of the school year to avoid a conflict with the annual 127 Corridor Sale.
The change does not affect the 2021-’22 school calendar. That calendar has teachers returning to work July 29 and students attending their first full day of school Aug. 4, a Wednesday.
“I hate that we have to try to schedule our school and our lives around the 127 yard sale, but if you’ve ever been in those areas during that period of time, you know that it’s a dangerous situation,” said Jim Inman, 1st District representative.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell presented a calendar that follows the traditional school calendar in Cumberland County, with a week for fall break and spring break and a two-week winter break.
A committee of teachers, parents, principals, administrators, the school board and the teachers’ association evaluated three calendar options before asking for public input on two.
The first option was the calendar overwhelmingly chosen from among more than 1,800 responses.
“It was very one-sided, which it usually is,” Kim Bray, human resources director, told the board. “But we had nearly twice as many people who voted this year.”
There were 1,338 votes for the traditional calendar option 1, about 72%. The other calendar, which reduced fall break to a long weekend and extended the Thanksgiving holiday to a full week, garnered 509 votes, or about 27% of the responses.
The calendar called for teachers to return to work on Aug. 1, with a half-day for students on Aug. 3. Aug. 4 is an administrative day, and students were scheduled to have their first full day of school Aug. 5, a Friday.
That date is also the Friday of the four-day 127 Corridor Sale, an annual event that features outdoor yard sales from Michigan to Alabama along 690 miles of the U.S. highway that cuts through Cumberland County.
Inman asked if the inservice day scheduled Sept. 23 could be moved to Aug. 5.
“That way the students would not be involved in the 127 yard sale,” he said.
Bray said the committee discussed that conflict. The start of the school year has often conflicted with the annual yard sale. There are two schools directly on Hwy. 127.
“The consensus of the committee was to leave it as is,” Bray said. “If the board would like, that’s an easy fix.”
Inman said the traffic made it difficult for emergency personnel to get through should they be needed.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, said she knew many parents felt the traffic during the yard sale was a “hassle.” That weekend has in the past also been the same weekend as the state’s tax-free weekend on school supplies and clothing. The state moved the tax-free weekend to the last Friday in July.
Karge moved to approve the calendar but to move the September inservice day to Aug. 5, supported by Inman.
Anita Hale, 4th District representative and a retired teacher, said having the first full day for students on Friday offered a chance for teachers to get organized with the class and then start fresh on the next Monday.
“I was one of the people that had to fight that every year, but I did appreciate that one day before school technically started,” she said.
Inman said he would have liked to address the yard sale in the 2021-’22 school calendar, but the dates fell differently.
“There’s several days we’re in school during that time period. I don’t think there’s any way for us to move — it would be more than one day. The only reason I brought it up for this year was it was just one day,” Inman said.
The motion passed 5-4.
Voting in favor were Karge; Inman; Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative; Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative; and Becky Hamby, 7th District representative. Voting against were Hale; Chris King, 6th District representative; Teresa Boston, 8th District representative; and Tony Brock, 5th District representative.
In other action, the board approved the following items:
•Cooperative athletic agreement with New Colossus Academy
•Bid specification for a dish machine at Homestead Elementary
•Line-item budget amendments for the school nutrition program
•Volunteers at Cumberland County High School
•Sale of surplus track timing system from Stone Memorial High School to York Institute for $2,835, approximately half the purchase price and the fair-market value for the equipment
•Overnight trip March 24-25 for the SMHS baseball team to Gatlinburg, TN
•Yearbook contract with SimplePix and Crab Orchard Elementary
•Disposal of surplus property at North Cumberland Elementary, SMHS, Pleasant Hill Elementary, South Cumberland Elementary, The Phoenix School, Central Office Career and Technical Education, Food Services, Special Education and Federal Programs
•First reading of policy changes to school district goals, policy 1.700, and personnel goals and objectives, policy 5.100, to incorporate changes required by new state laws and policies related to diversity in hiring for the school system
•Acceptance of the Tennessee Early Intervention System grant to operate the inclusive childcare center at the Phoenix School for children age 18 months to 3 years old in need of developmental services
