Rain becomes likely from Wednesday night through New Year’s Eve. No snow is predicted, as there will be high temperatures in the 50s and lows in the 40s.
Temperatures will get a little colder by next weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Looking into the long-range crystal ball, it looks like rain around Jan. 7-11.
2020 will go in the books as the wettest year on record — and the data goes back to 1954. Year-ending totals will be published next week.
January is the month of the year one has to be prepared for anything. There have been tornadoes in Tennessee during the month as well as blizzards, ice storms and temperatures ranging anywhere from 70-25 below zero. It is the wildest month of the year.
Updates will be provided as systems develop.
Cumberland Countians had the whitest Christmas seen in 10 years. Amounts of snow ranged from 2 inches over the Plateau in Cumberland and Fentress counties to as much as 6 inches in portions of East Tennessee near Knoxville. A foot of snow was measured in Gatlinburg.
Email weather data requests to weather1@charter.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.