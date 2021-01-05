The year 2020 was the wettest year on record in Cumberland County, with 75.32 inches of rain officially at the Crossville Airport. This record barely beat out 2018 when 74.88 fell.
Rainfall records go back to 1954 in this area. Portions of Cumberland County, around Lake Tansi, Vandever and the Mayland and Pleasant Hill areas, recorded amounts of 77 to 80 inches for the year.
The highest rain total in Tennessee last year was near the Ocoee River in Polk County where an incredible 98 inches was recorded.
The highest chance of rain this week appears to be around Thursday and it is going to be a cool week, with highs mostly in the 40s.
Looking at the long-range charts, some snow could come back into the forecast around Jan. 14-16.
Looking back at weather records, the Plateau is coming into the time of year with some of the coldest and snowiest weather.
On Jan. 5, 1960, eight inches of snow fell in Crossville. Six inches fell on Jan. 7, 1988. Just six years ago, on Jan. 7, 2014, there was recorded a drop to 9 below zero.
For questions, email anytime at weather1@charter.net.
