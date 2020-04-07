After the warm weather, scattered showers and thunder showers through midweek, drier and cooler weather will take over for Thursday night through Saturday, with low temperatures in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 50s.
A showery weather pattern is expected from April 15-19, with afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees.
We just finished the sixth warmest and eighth wettest March on record dating back to 1954. Temperatures were 6 degrees above normal and precipitation 4.35 above.
Rainfall in Crossville was 9.10 for the month, and the airport recorded 8.96.
We have already received more than 27 inches of rain in the first three months of the year. Guess what the outlook is for April? Temperatures and rainfall expected to be above normal once again.
If you have any weather questions or comments, drop me an e-mail to weather1@charter.net
