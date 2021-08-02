Dear Uncle Gib reader, can you believe it? We are only six weeks away from the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. For the next few columns the focus will be leading up to the memorial remembrance of that day. A special service will be held at our 9/11 Memorial on Livingston Road, next door to the main county fire station, beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2021.
Do you remember where you were on that day and when you heard the news? Due to illness I was helping care for a family member with cancer and was in the Eastern Time Zone. There was always a muted radio with Muzak playing in the home. Though being in another room the radio announcer suddenly could be heard speaking loudly over the program a few minutes after 8:46 a.m., “A plane has just hit the north tower of the World Trade Center.” Rushing to the TV remote it was turned on just in time to see the second airplane turn sharply and, at 9:03 a.m., fly into the WTC south tower.
At 9:37 a.m. we watched as the third plane crashed into the west side of the Pentagon building just outside Washington, DC. Heroic passengers fought four hijackers over the skies of Pennsylvania before 10:03 a.m., when their plane was flown into the ground.
(Uncle Gib note: Being old, the memory of how I felt when President John Kennedy was assassinated was the same feeling of shock and disbelief that was felt on Sept. 11, 2001. If you are old enough, I’m sure it would have been much like the feeling you had at the news of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.)
The plaque at our county 9/11 Memorial reads, “Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, began much like any other day. People rushed to their jobs at the World Trade Center, Pentagon, Port Authority, fire and police stations, and emergency medical services. Others were waiting for their flights to leave the airports. They were all occupied with their plans for the day with no clue of what was to come.
“On that day Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial passenger airliners. Two were flown into the World Trade Center towers, and one was flown into the Pentagon. After a heroic attempt by passengers to regain control of the plane, the fourth aircraft crashed to the ground near Shanksville, PA. This bravery prevented the terrorists from killing more people in Washington, DC, the plane’s intended destination.
“The human loss would total 2,977 people representing 70 different nations. Among the 2,753 victims from New York were 343 firefighters, 60 police officers from the NYPD and Port Authority, and 8 emergency medical services personnel. At the Pentagon 184 people died, and another 40 perished in Pennsylvania.
“Our community is both proud and humbled to honor these victims and their families from around the world with this steel beam, which emerged from the rubble of the World Trade Center—now etched with the firefighters’ Maltese Cross and fittingly placed by our Cumberland County Fire Department Headquarters. WE WILL NEVER FORGET.”
