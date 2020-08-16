The theft of a property belonging to a Crossville business and valued at $20,000 must be paid back in accordance with a guilty plea entered in Cumberland Criminal Court last month.
Bobby Gene King, 72, was charged with theft of property of more than $10,000 in connection with the incident that occurred June 16, 2016, and was investigated by Crossville Police.
King received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. King is to pay $20,000 restitution to Flynn Sign Co. which will come out of a trust fund.
Nothing else is known about this case.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Arraignment
•Brandon Lee Chumney, aggravated assault, Jamey Hargis appointed to represent Chumney and continued to Sept. 9.
•William Walter Cook, aggravated burglary, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, Cynthia Lyons appointed to represent Cook and continued to Sept. 9.
•Sherry Louise King, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Sept. 9.
•James Jeremiah Pugh, felony possession of methamphetamine, promotion of the manufacture of meth, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Sept. 9.
•Ron Michael Sherrill, superseding indictment charging three counts of felony possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 9.
•Crystal Gail Smith, superseding indictment charging two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon for the purpose of going armed, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia, Jamey Hargis appointed to represent Smith and continued to Sept. 9.
Devin Cody Stokes, simple possession of methamphetamine, continued to Sept. 1 at which time Stokes is to return to court with an attorney.
•Johnny Earl Stokes, aggravated assault and criminal trespassing, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Stokes and continued.
•Christopher Ryan Turbett, second offense driving under the influence, per se, and possession of a handgun while under the influence, continued to Sept. 1 at which time Turbett is to return with an attorney.
•Chase Michael Anthony Welch, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Sept. 9.
Deadline docket
•Jerry Lynn Ashburn, theft of property of up to $1,000, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession, child abuse, neglect or endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 19.
•Kyle Cianciolo Clemmons, driving under the influence, per se, continued to Sept. 9.
•William Walter Cook, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Sept. 9.
•Christopher Jose Guitierrez, statutory rape, continued to Sept. 9.
•Billie Christine Hayes, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, motion hearing set for Nov. 10 (if needed) and trial set for Dec. 10.
•Willard Junior Norris, simple possession of marijuana, felony possession of methamphetamine and simple possession, state to drop the charges.
•Kasi Ann Shell, introducing contraband into a penal institution, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 9.
•James Albert Sherrill Sr., theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Sept. 11.
•Sarah Danielle Turner, introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to Sept. 9.
•Trent Austin Voelker, statutory rape, continued to Sept. 9.
Report with attorney
•Donald George Carter, theft of merchandise up to $1,000 and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Sept. 1 at which time Carter is to return to court with an attorney.
•Michael Howard Flowers, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Sept. 9 at which time Flowers is to return to court with an attorney.
•Quintin Eugene McDaniel, rape, continued to Sept. 9.
•Arless John Morgan, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Tammy Michelle Perry, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Sept. 9.
•Michelle Louise Pyles, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while in commission of a dangerous felony and felony possession of marijuana, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Pyles and continued to the Sept. 4 discussion docket and Sept. 9.
•Timmy Lee Roberts, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Roberts, continued to Sept. 4 and Sept. 9.
•Michael Robert Scarbro, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Scarbro and continued to Sept. 4 and Sept. 9.
•Timothy Bruce Seger, driving under the influence, per se, continued to Sept. 9.
Continued bound overs
The following cases are still pending before the Cumberland County Grand Jury. The grand jury meets again Aug. 24. The following persons have cases continued to the next arraignment docket date of Sept. 11, unless other wise noted: Andrew Lee Brock Sr., Donald George Carter, state dropped charge(s), Barbara Combs, William Walter Cook, continued to Sept. 9, Maria L. Gomez, James Albert Sherrill Sr., Savage Lee Stamps and Robert Paul Wankel.
