The Crossville man accused in March of brandishing a golf club and a knife in a threatening manner at others pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court Sept. 9 and received a two-year prison sentence to serve.
The likelihood of Frank H. Quince of serving much, if any more time, is slim considering he has already served 166 days in jail. He has been incarcerated, unable to make bond, since the March 27 incident.
Quince entered a “best interest” plea — recorded into the record as a guilty plea — to reckless aggravated assault occurring on March 27, and to making a false report on May 27.
Other charges filed on March 27 are to be dismissed.
Quince is accused of being armed with a golf club, knife, box cutter and handgun with which he threatened three persons in the area of a car wash off N. Main St.
Crossville Police also were told that Quince threatened to shoot the three. Video at the car wash backed up the witnesses statements against Quince, who denied the report. No handgun was ever found but Quince was found in possession of the golf club and knife.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
•Kyle Cianciolo Clemmons, 38, charged with driving under the influence on April 30, 2019, pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $350, is to serve 48 hours in jail, loss of driving privileges for one year and placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days. An interlock ignition device will also be installed on Clemmons’ vehicle.
•Cecil Lee Smith, 41, charged with reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, per se, driving on a revoked license enhanced to second offense driving on a revoked license, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and driving under the influence and received two, 11-month and 29-day sentences to be served consecutively.
He is to serve 48 hours in jail and loss of driving privileges for one year. The suspended license charge was dropped. The incident stems from a Feb. 19, 2019, incident.
•Larry Mitchell Watson, 58, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to simple possession and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation with credit for 71 days served in jail. He was fined $759 and is to pay court costs.
The charge stems from a sheriff’s office investigation during which a shotgun was recovered from a bedroom where drug evidence was seized. Remaining charges were dismissed.
•Violet Wilma Atkinson, 59, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempted aggravated assault and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation for four years.
She qualified for judicial diversion and is to continue receiving mental health treatment, is banned from contact with the victim and must forfeit the weapon. The charge stems from a Nov. 19. 2019, incident during which she displayed and pointed a rifle at a man. Court costs are waived.
•Owen Ray Lingus, 19, pleaded guilty to an information charging two counts of aggravated burglary and received two four-year suspended sentences to be run concurrently.
Restitution in one case is $4,265 and is to be determined in the second case. Lingus has applied for judicial diversion that, if granted, would require 30 days served in jail. A hearing on that motion will be held Dec. 2
The burglaries of residences occurred on Oswego Rd. on June 16, 2020.
