The Cumberland County Highway Department will have an extra $2 million in its budget this year to help repair roads across the county.
The Cumberland County Commission approved the one-time transfer to the department, which is typically funded through state gas tax revenue. The $2 million is from the county’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. But Cumberland County Road Superintendent Stanley Hall won’t get the money until he submits a plan to the commission for approval.
“We’re letting loose of the purse strings a little,” Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, said.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, said the budget committee had decided to ask for a plan from Hall when it approved the money.
“I like to think he’s scrutinized all roads and that every road would be considered equally,” Stone said.
She supported the motion to approve the resolution on the $2 million transfer, which was made by Greg Maxwell, 8th District commissioner.
The motion passed unanimously, with the following commissioners not present: Dewey Walker, 1st District; Deborah Holbrook, 8th District; and John Patterson and Colleen Mall, 9th District.
Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock referred to the funding as “historic.”
The commission approved a resolution authorizing the transfer of funds from the special purpose fund where the county moved $10 million in ARP funding. Some of that money is earmarked to pay a portion of designated water and sewer projects planned by area utility districts and broadband expansion projects. These projects were awarded state grants earlier in the year.
The county’s resolution noted the $2 million is a one-time allocation, which keeps the money from becoming part of the department’s “maintenance of effort” that the county would be required to maintain in subsequent years.
Hall previously told the Chronicle he was still developing that plan. But residents around the county have been speaking up about their road conditions.
From Tansi to Potato Farm Road, Hebbertsburg to Cumberland Cove, people say roads are in dire need of maintenance at a time the county has recorded significant growth in residents and home construction.
Hall said the county has more than 1,100 miles of county roads. He is considering the highest priority areas, but estimated he could pave three miles with tar and chip for every one mile of asphalt, helping stretch the funds further.
“I feel like I’m spinning my wheels,” Hall said of progress on getting roads repaired and paved.
Poor weather compounds those issues, with heavy rains over the past several weeks washing out several county roads.
In the 2020-’21 budget, the department reported total revenue of $3.5 million and spent $2.6 million. The following year, expenditures were $1.7 million as the department struggled with supply chain issues in getting the materials necessary for road paving and repairs.
The 2023-’24 budget calls for increases in spending for asphalt, crushed stone and other materials required for road maintenance. The $2 million in additional funding is included under “other capital outlay” in the highway budget, allowing for easy tracking of how those funds have been used. The budget also includes $500,000 for state aid projects, which can only be used on designated roads, and $1 million for equipment.
The overall budget calls for $6.9 million in expenditures.
Hall has said he continues to have challenges in finding contractors to do the road work. Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, told the commission that paving contractors are being kept busy by the state of Tennessee, which uses many of the same contractors.
“He’s having trouble getting county roads paved,” Lowe said. “They’re obligated to the state first. It may be a little while, but it’s coming.”
Hall has indicated he is looking for other contractors who may be able to assist in paving work.
