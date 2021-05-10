Cumberland County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of two fires discovered on the same property that destroyed a camper being used as a home and damaged a residence.
The fire was reported around 9:50 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Old Hwy. 28 in the Linary community, according to a sheriff’s office report filed by Sgt. Kevin Davis.
No injuries were reported.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a travel home that was lived in by Robert Anthony “Tony” Winningham fully involved on the west side of the property.
The large camper was reportedly a total loss.
About 60 feet away, firefighters found the east side of a residence on fire in the area of the bedroom. First on the scene also found the front door ajar with lock and clasp hanging freely from the door frame.
That residence was identified in the report as the home of Sandra Darlene Wyatt.
No cause of the two fires has been released and the incident remains under investigation by Sheriff’s Office Arson Investigator Scott Griffin and fire officials.
