A Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer and a Bledsoe County woman lost their lives in separate wrecks Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Both victims were dead on the scene of the wrecks in which they were involved.
The sheriff’s office identified their officer as 21-year-old Corban Goad, the only child and son of Chester and Joy Goad of Crossville.
According to THP’s Trooper Glen Slaven’s preliminary report, Goad was traveling south in Fentress County on Hwy. 127 S. in the area of Pine Tree Rd. in a 2016 Honda Civic when his vehicle left the roadway on the left side, struck several trees and overturned, coming to rest on the driver-side door.
“Our hearts are crushed as we inform you that Corban Goad was tragically killed in a vehicle crash in Fentress County while off duty last night, Oct. 8, 2022,” a statement released by the CCSO read.
“Corban was employed with the Sheriff’s Office in the Corrections Division. Corban always handled himself with integrity, professionalism, and respect.
“Corban will be sadly missed by all who knew him but he will forever be in our hearts. We ask that you join with us and pray for his family, friends and his law enforcement family.”
The woman who died in a single-vehicle crash on Vandever Rd. is identified as Kaitlyn Cagle, 25, Pikeville. That crash occurred in the 4000 block of Vandever Rd. shortly before 7 p.m.
Passengers in Cagle’s Toyota FJ Cruiser were identified as Amanda Shaffer, 30, of the McMinnville area, and Logan Walker, 32, of Bledsoe County. None were wearing seat belts, and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office had to extricate one of the victims from the wreckage.
The crash closed Vandever Rd. for about 45 minutes while emergency workers removed the injured. An ambulance helicopter landed in a nearby hayfield to fly one of the injured to Erlanger Medical Center.
The other injured person was rushed to Cumberland Medical Center’s emergency room to wait for an ambulance helicopter that landed at CMC’s helipad for transport to a regional trauma center.
The condition of the two injured is not known as of deadline Monday morning.
THP Trooper Jordan Danner wrote in a preliminary crash report the SUV was traveling on Vandever Rd. when it left the roadway on the right. The driver overcorrected, re-entering the roadway and ran off the opposite side of the road.
The vehicle then traveled through a yard, struck a mailbox and a raised concrete sidewalk and struck a tree head-on.
None of the occupants were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
