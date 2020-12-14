The Roane County News is reporting that two Cumberland County men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of another Cumberland County man whose body was found floating in the Little Emory River last week.
Casey Lee Ridenour, 21, and Samuel Lee Cook, 33, addresses unknown, are charged in the death of Arron Brown, 37, who had a Westel-area address, Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton told the newspaper.
Both are charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
On Dec. 9, a citizen launching a boat at a boat ramp on the Little Emory River saw the body of a fully clothed man floating in the water and contacted authorities. Members of the Roane County Rescue Squad recovered the body later identified as that of Brown.
The body appeared to have something similar to a seat belt wrapped around the neck.
Investigation led to the arrest of the two suspects over the weekend. Stockton told the Kingston newspaper that during questioning, both suspects made comments about the death that only the persons involved would know.
Both are being held in jail under $510,000 bond and are to make first appearances in Roane County General General Sessions Court on Wednesday.
