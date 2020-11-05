Two Cumberland County men were arrested outside a Crossville night spot after patrons reported seeing the man armed inside the bar who allegedly made threats, according to an arrest report.
Ryan Molthen, 33, 25 Hassler Rd., is charged with possession of a handgun while intoxicated and public intoxication.
Kevin Scott Keck, 32, 1003 Kaw Circle, is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident occurred last Friday shortly before 2 a.m. at Pappy’s Place on Genesis Rd. inside the city limits. Ptl. Corey Freeman reported he and other officers were dispatched to the bar “for a subject threatening to shoot people.”
When officers arrived on the scene they were directed to a 1993 Jeep Wrangler in the parking lot by the bar owner and confronted one of the occupants, identified as Molthen. The officers took Molthen into custody without incident and seized a handgun and two magazines of ammunition.
Patrons and the owner told police Molthen entered the bar with the loaded gun which he reportedly unloaded inside the bar. The owner said this action was on surveillance video.
Molthen was then told to leave the establishment, according to the owner. Once outside, someone shouted something about a gun and an unknown number of patrons pulled him from the vehicle “and attacked him,” Molthen told police.
The incident ended when Keck shouted something about going to start shooting if the attack did not stop. Keck was not armed with a gun. Police only seized brass knuckles from him.
The owner told police that after he asked Molthen to leave, words were exchanged in the parking lot and threats made and he told police Molthen raised his shirt, exposing the gun, and threatened to shoot.
That is when customers intervened and the fracas broke out, the owner said.
It ended at that point with the two men again being told to leave the business property.
As officers investigated the incident, they walked past Keck’s Jeep and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside, Freeman wrote in his report. In plain view was a container that held what police identified as 37.4 grams of marijuana.
The two men were arrested and booked at the county jail with a General Sessions Court date assigned to the pair.
