CENTENNIAL EDITION. July 12, 1956. CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF. L. C. Mangrum, pilot, and Ralph Plumb, both of the Tennessee Game and Fish Commission, flew over the Catoosa Area, June 9, looking for evidence of the spread of the new disease which is attacking and killing White Pine. Unfortunately, they located a number of diseased trees. This new blight was first detected in Scott County and has now moved across into Morgan County and the north eastern part of Cumberland County. It is also reported breaking out near Harriman. A pathologist is due here soon to try to identify the blight or fungus.
Mr. Plumb advised your reporter that their flight served several purposes. They checked other timber picked out some sawmill sites and dropped some needed parts to a tractor driver working in an inaccessible place.
Bowater Paper Company people have been using a helicopter to spray their forest around Waldensia. Bowwaters use aircraft to spray insecticides on all of their vast land holdings and will probably be using aircraft for quite a bit in Cumberland County in the future. If the Oak Wilt, White Pine Blister Rust and the new disease continue to spread, the people of our county will be forced to choose between having their woodlands sprayed from the air or see their best timber go the way of the Chestnut.
Traffic at the airport continues to increase. During the week, a twin engine airplane used our fields as a base to carry on photographic work over White County.
Cosby Harrison flew to Nashville and Knoxville to see about getting some additional machinery for the County Road Department.
Ed Donnelly flew to Nashville on business June 8, Ray Dillon, also of Crossville, flew back with him that afternoon. They had to detour around two small thunderheads but still made the trip in an hour and twenty minutes flying time.
Arthur Wilkerson and another gentleman from Lenoir City, Mr. Grayson, flew to Crossville to visit Mr. Wilkerson's radio station WAEW recently. They and the WAEW Station Manager Mr. Stinnett, made another flight that day. Mr. Wilkerson uses his company airplane in connection with his lumber business and other interests. Mr. Stinnett advises that they save much time with their four passenger airplane on flights to Nashville, Atlanta, Cincinnati and Chicago from their home office in Lenoir City.
Other aerial visitors have stopped in on business and pleasure but this column did not learn their names.
Operator Long, of the local station is on loan to a new C. A. A. Airways Radio Station being commissioned at Huntsville, Alabama. We hope he will return soon.
Otha Turner was the successful bidder on the custodial contract for maintenance of quarters at the station and replaces Reed England who had the contract until July 1. We understand that Reed is now working in Crossville.
