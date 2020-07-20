CHRONICLE. CENTENNIAL ISSUE. July 12, 1956. A LITTLE THIS AN’ THAT. News of the Peavine Community, from the Chronicle Issue of July 25, 1900. PEAVINE. Hawkeye is not dead yet, although he has had nothing to say for a long time. He has been too busy trying to keep out of the weeds.
The health of everybody in this section is good. Crops are looking well and nothing is suffering yet from the drouth. We need a good rain at present. Have had no rain since the first week in July.
The Post Office is in running order at last. The mail goes out to Crossville and returns twice a week, usually Wednesdays and Saturdays.
There will be preaching at Forest Hill Sunday the 22nd, by a Baptist minister. Rev. Smith, of Hebbertsburg, will hold services at the same place the second Sunday in August. July 23. Hawkeye.
1946 PARTNERSHIP WAS BEGINNING OF P T & E COMPANY. A partnership organized in 1946 between O. G. Taylor and John C. Kemmer II, started the International sales in Crossville. Mr. Kemmer and his father had been International dealers for many years previously.
In November, 1951, Ralph Hall became associated with the business and it was incorporated under the name Plateau Truck and Equipment Company.
A 5,000 square foot building at 401 West Avenue at the corner of North Street, together with a large storage yard makes up the facilities.
In addition to the International Harvester trucks and tractors, other implements and freezers are sold and serviced. Repair work is done in a large portion of the building and a portable welding and repair service is also operated.
More than ten years of selling and servicing International equipment has made the firm one of the best known farm equipment dealers in this area.
PLATEAU CHEVROLET FOUNDED IN 1936. Gene Swafford is owner and manager of the Plateau Chevrolet Company. After entering motor sales business in Pikeville, where he had ten years experience, Mr. Swafford came here as a partner with John Powell (now living in Murfreesboro) in 1936.
Mr. Powell sold his interest to Mr. Swafford in 1939, and for the seventeen years since then the genial personality of Mr. Swafford, plus efficiency in management, has made Chevrolet, and later Oldsmobile, sales reach an all time high in this area.
Total number of employees here is 31; with the work divided thus: eight mechanics, four body shop men; three reconditioning men; three parts men; three bookkeepers; five service men; four salesmen, and a night watchman.
