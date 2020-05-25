CHRONICLE. Centennial Edition. July 12, 1956. THIS 'N' THAT FROM HERE 'N' THERE. By Vivian Moffitt. I imagine the children are getting a big kick from watching elders play “Cops and Robbers” at this time. I'd like to hear some of their expressions on the matter. They'd be fine I betcha. I have great respect for the talk of children; they come up with, as Longfellow said, “long, long thoughts” and, of course, questions no adult can answer. I don't know why we think we're so smart.
Even to a little bird, we won't give credit for having a brain, yet he has. If his brain serves his purpose (better than ours serves ours) we call it instinct; and recently, national Geographic calls it 'built in control system.” Well, haven't we all as built-in control system? What tells us when “to sing, to fight,” etc.?Give the bird his dues. Belittling birds won't make our brain any better. He sings when he feels like it, and fights when he needs to. He does not need to go to a singing school, nor to have Compulsory Military Training, nor to be told (as far as I know) by another bigger bird when to do either, sing or fight.
While we are talking about birds, remember, someone said “The best insecticide in the world is the bird.” He isn't satisfied with repaying you for that cherry he ate by catching millions of insects for you, working every minute of daylight, but he gives you music, too, as he works or rests a moment. He adds a bit of beauty to your landscape that, were he not still fairly common, you'd pay much to possess. Houses built for them should be erected in the fall for they take up their homestead in advance, on their way south for the winter, or even if they intend to stay over with you. Many will stay if you'll give them a bill of protection from their enemies, and feed them regularly, not skip the 'bad weather days,' for they stay thinking (that built in control system, again!) you intend to help them all winter, and if you fail them when their natural food is covered, they starve.
One winter we fed them a variety of seeds, table scraps, etc., and were rewarded with a whole yard full of vari-colored birds. The cardinals, bright and easy accounted for, kept telling their friends until we had (from our own five home-grown ones that come back each spring until the winter when they stayed) first 19, then before the winter was over 27! Imagine 27 bright red birds dropping down among the pines snow-covered, or filled with sunset glow; it was indescribably lovely. Of course not all 27 were red, more than half were the gray, pinkish tinged, mother birds, but no less beautiful. I think no boy would consider killing a bird if he but knew their brave struggle to survive against numerous natural enemies; and I don't think any boy would want to be classed with those natural enemies: snakes, rodents, skunks, etc..
One of my HS boys (when I taught thru several of the grades) remarked once, “Birds are company to have around; good company.” Who was it said, “An abode without birds is like meat without salt” or seasoning?
