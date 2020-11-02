CROSSVILLE. Paul Linde Dies; Rites at Crossville. Funeral services for Paul Linde, 71, cabinet maker, were to be held today at Hieronymus Funeral Home. Burial was to be in City Cemetery with Masonic rites. Mr. Linde died Monday at his home here. A native of Latvia, he came to the United States in 1910. He had resided in Cumberland County for many years. As a hobby he manufactured telescopes, grinding and polishing lenses by hand. During World War II he was employed in grinding and polishing lenses for bomb-sights for the armed forces. Mr. Linde was a Mason and a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Paul and his wife are buried in the Crossville City Cemetery but seemingly did not have grave markers because their names were not found. The record of their cemetery plot location was found in the records of the City of Crossville. Upon checking my records I immediately knew where they were buried.
In the 1970s when Carlton E. Sevier recorded the Crossville City Cemetery grave markers, any and every marker with record was included. There were two strange markers side by side with only the words, “Julia” on one and “Paul” on the other. As suspected, these are Julia and Paul Linde. My recently deceased friend, Vancienetta Wisdom, and I went to confirm their grave sites. Nita tried to interest the City of Crossville in placing a better plaque for them but nothing was accomplished.
Julia and Paul were both born in Latvia, came to the United States in 1910, and became naturalized citizens. On his 1918 World War I draft registration, filed in Cumberland County, Paul wrote that he was born in Russia, as Latvia was a part of Russia when he was born, age 34, and a farmer. In 1920 they owned a farm south east of Crossville. In 1930 they had moved into Crossville and he had his own cabinet shop. In his spare time he was an amateur maker of telescopes and had people coming from around the world for him to assist with their projects.
To understand the unusual contribution of Paul Linde to the U.S. efforts in World War II, you need to first know a little technical information about the task undertaken by those who made up this group called simply, “The Gang.” The government named their program the “Roof Prism Program,” but they preferred the less official title.
Albert Ingalls, editor of the “Scientific American” magazine, from which much technical and project information has been gleaned, spearheaded the group through articles published in the magazine. Then by processing all the inquiries he received, and through working with the Frankford Arsenal, they had the amateurs given tests to see if they could make the needed prisms to the narrow precision necessary for use in various military equipment.
The May 1943 magazine carried an article titled, “A Hobby Goes to War: Scientific American’s Amateur Telescope Makers Find Their Peacetime Optical Skills are a Wartime Asset.”
