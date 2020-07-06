CENTENNIAL CHRONICLE. July 12, 1956. LARGEST STATE FOREST IN THIS AREA. Article from Chronicle August 20, 1942, reprinted in this special edition. 50 MILES OF ROADS. Approximately 50 miles of roads have been constructed through the area. Starting the first of July, 20 miles of the roads will be improved and rocked. Bridges have been constructed at Potter Ford on Obed River, Bridge Hole on Daddy's Creek and at two places on Island Creek in Morgan County.
A management plan has been developed for the timber on the area. During the past few years, several million board feet of timber has been sold, which provided considerable employment. Future plans call for an increase in the timber sales on the area.
Considerable work has been done on Obed River to improve the fishing. Several ponds have been constructed on the area and future plans call for many more ponds to be constructed and stocked with fish. A survey has been completed on Otter Creek for a large lake, which may be constructed when the money is available.
MANAGED HUNTS. The area was first opened for managed hunting in the fall of 1952, for small game. It was opened in the Spring of 1953 for turkey hunting. Last fall the area was opened for the first time for managed deer hunting, when 2,017 hunters killed and checked out 168 deer. The deer on the area are record size and weights for the state. In addition the deer have moved to the outer edges of the area, thus populating the sections of the county adjacent to the area and furnishing plenty of good deer hunting during the deer season.
Since the area was first opened to hunting in 1952, there have been over 12,000 man days of all types of hunting on the area. The hunting season for 1956, on the Catoosa Wildlife Area are as follows: Deer-3 two day hunts—850 quota (1 buck with visible antlers). Deer 1 two day hunt — 850 quota (1 deer of either sex). Squirrel, Sunrise to Sunset several day hunt; Raccoon and Opossum, Sunset to Sunrise several days hunt. Dec. 14-29, Friday nights only. Squirrel, rabbit, quail, grouse and hog, 12 days, Sunrise to Sunset; rabbit, quail, grouse and hog 6 days in January. Turkey, spring of 1957, April and May, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
On all the hunts, except the deer hunt, the hunters may purchase their hunting permits at the checking stations on the area. For the deer hunt, it is necessary that the hunter fill out an application and submit it to Nashville for the hunt. This is necessary as only 850 hunters will be permitted to deer hunt on the area during each period.
HUNTERS AND FISHERMEN PAY FOR DEVELOPMENT. The Catoosa Wildlife Management Area is the largest Wildlife area in this section of the United States. The area is owned and managed by the Tennessee Tame and Fish Commission. All of the money used to purchase and develop the area is from the hunters and fishermen. Their license fees and federal excise taxes that they pay on their hunting and fishing equipment finance the area. No state tax monies are used in the purchase or development of the area.
