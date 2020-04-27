CHRONICLE. June 29, 1939. M. S. Roberts of the engineering firm of Freeland and Roberts, who planned the dam and erected it, spoke in a most interesting manner of how this firm had been with the project from its start and how gratified he was to see it nearing completion. The total cost of this project was approximately $120,000.00. The City of Crossville constructed by contract a dam and furnished much of the material in the filter plant and water line. The WPA furnished practically all of the labor and some of the material. These funds provided work for 150 men for twelve months, and has kept the wolf from the door of many upstanding American families.
“I want to use these figures to illustrate the philosophy of works relief. There are two schools of thought on how the relief problem should be handled. One school claims that the dole is the more economical and more effective way of dealing with the problem of unemployment. Others claim that works relief has its advantages and I, naturally, belong to the latter group.”
CONGRESSMAN GORE. Congressman Albert Gore (Sr.) entertained the audience with some humorous incidents connected with his campaign for congress and then closed with the following glowing tribute: “To have a part with you in dedication and cerebration of this worthy achievement is a high privilege and a source of genuine pleasure. Crossville and Cumberland County have had the most remarkable growth of any county and township in Tennessee. From parts of White, Bledsoe, Rhea, Roane, Morgan and Putnam counties in 1855 a new county was established and named Cumberland for the beautiful Cumberland Mountains.
“For a long time progress was slow, but as the turn of the century neared it began a remarkable growth. In 1890 Cumberland County had a population of 5, 376 and in 1930 it had a population of 11,440 and today has an estimated population of 15,000.
“The Town of Crossville, which was incorporated as late as 1901, has had an unusual growth in the last ten years. The 1930 census gives Crossville a population of 1,100. Today, nine years later, it is safe to say that Crossville is a city of 2,500 people. To the visitors who have come today we bid hearty welcome.
“You have come to the fastest growing, the most promising, one of the most hospitable, the most beautiful, the happiest and the gayest little city in Tennessee You have come to a county which has flourishing farms where not long ago only a forest stood—a county well adapted to diversified agriculture, rich in timber and other natural resources, under-laid with countless veins of coal, unsurpassed in natural beauty and people of the finest and purest native born Anglo-Saxon strain.”
Dear reader, the speech of Congressman Gore reminded me of many of the speeches of the late 19th century which were so flowery and flowing in their content. Next week we will end the saga of articles about the history of the Meadow Park Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.