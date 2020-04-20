CHRONICLE. June 2, 1938. INTERESTING FACTS. Reagor Motlow has been making a few figures relative to the amount of water Meadow Park Lake will supply. His figures show the following: An acre of water one foot deep makes 326,700 gallons. Five hundred acres would mean 163,350,000 gallons. If the average depth of the lake be 10 feet then the entire water supply of the 500 acres of lake would be ten times the amount of one foot, which would be 1,633,500,000 gallons.
When any person begins to talk about a billion of anything, they cannot visualize or understand how much it is. In this case it means there is ample water to supply a town 25 to 40 times the size of Crossville.
Commissioner L. T. Thurman stated to the Chronicle Tuesday that the water in the lake at that time was less than nine feet below the spillway. Next winter is almost sure to see millions of gallons flowing over the spillway.
CHRONICLE. June 29, 1939. MEADOW PARK LAKE DRAWS BIG CROWD, DEDICATION EXERCISES ATTRACT VISITORS FROM FAR AND NEAR; PARADE, SPEAKING. The dedication of Meadow Park Lake, Sunday, June 25, 1939, was a pronounced success from every angle and gave Crossville the best and most enduring advertising that our city has ever had. If there is a single regret it must be that more people were not here for our people would have been glad to welcome them. The day was unusually free from things of a disorderly nature.
15,000 ATTEND. After careful checking the Chronicle is of the opinion that not more than 15,000 people were present. BIG PARADE. The parade formed on South Broadway on the W. T. Hale store and moved north for several blocks and returned to the starting point. The procession was led by the 80 piece Clarksville band followed by numerous handsomely decorated cars and floats.
The City Commissioners entertained at dinner numerous visitors from a distance at Hotel Henry at noon before going to the lake for the final exercises. The band was entertained at Hotel Taylor at the noon hour. The speaking began at the lake shortly after 2:00 p.m. followed by the boat races, which proved thrilling and interesting to many thousands who viewed them from numerous vantage points around the lake.
Judge George L. Burnett was master of ceremonies, and Mayor T. M. Rector gave the address of welcome over a loud speaker secured for the occasion. City Commissioner Moses E. Dorton followed Mayor Rector and expressed much satisfaction at the accomplishment that had been reached on supplying the water supply for the city. He expressed the hope that the lake and park would be a source of much pleasure and recreation to the people.
More on the Meadow Park Lake dedication next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.