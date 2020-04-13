CHRONICLE CENTENNIAL EDITION. CITY CLOSES DEAL; DAM TO BE BUILT. Chronicle Issue of January 14, 1937. Commissioners Go To Nashville Wednesday for Complete Arrangements for Meadow Creek Falls Project. The City Commissioners, Mayor T. M. Rector. L. T. Thurman, and Moses E. Dorton, went to Nashville Wednesday to sign the papers closing the deal with the government for building the Meadow Creek Falls Dam.
This project is for the construction of a dam to impound water for use by the city at such time in the future as the city may feel the necessity and have the financial ability to undertake the establishing of the necessary pumping plant, pipe line, etc., for supplying the city with the need water supply.
Work on this dam is expected to start about March 1, and to cost around $35,000. The city is to pay ten percent of the cost of construction and furnish the needed land, which is estimated at 1,000 acres. The lake will cover about 470 acres.
While in Nashville the Commissioners will see representatives of the Tennessee Products Corporation, who own a part of the land touching the proposed dam site, relative to the purchase of such acreage from the Products Corporation as the city may require.
It is understood that the TVA will extend its electric line to the proposed dam en-route to Pomona, which village they are expecting to serve with electricity.
CHRONICLE. June 2, 1938. MEADOW PARK LAKE IS NAME FOR CITY LAKE. Mrs. Laverne Tabor Submits the Winning Title; Interesting Facts About Project. CHRONICLE Issue June 2, 1938. The committee selected to decide on the name most suitable for the lake just completed to furnish water for Crossville, met in the office of Recorder G. L. Burnett at 10:00 A. M. Wednesday morning and made the selection.
The choice was unanimous—Meadow Park Lake. The name was submitted by Mrs. Laverne Tabor and she will receive ten dollars as promised by the city commissioners. The committee consisted of Mayor T. M. Rector, Commissioners Moses E. Dorton, and L. T. Thurman. H. I. Bilbrey, Mrs. W. F. Bandy, and S. C. Bishop were invited to assist the commissioners in the selection.
It was unanimously decided at once that all names of persons living or dead, would be eliminated. After going over the names all except five were discarded. The five were: Highland Lake; Lake Crossville, Meadow Falls Lake, and Meadow Park Lake. Final consideration eliminated all names except the last.
The name Meadow Park Lake seemed most appropriate since it seemed both desirable and pleasing to retain the word “Meadow” in the name. Then the fact that an effort has been started even now to convert the surroundings into a recreational park, seemed to make it logical to add the word, “Park” to the name; hence the selection of Meadow Park Lake was logically evolved.
More in the series on the history of the Meadow Park Lake to come next week.
