CHRONICLE. CENTENNIAL EDITION. Reprint from March 17, 1932, Crossville in Spotlight; the Lindbergh baby story conclusion. Early on Sunday afternoon, March 13, it was stated that word had been received from Col. Lindbergh that certain markings of the child indicated conclusively that the baby held here was not Charles Augustus Lindbergh, Jr. Many wild rumors were afloat, some saying that Col. Lindbergh was on his way here in person, another that Mrs. Morrow, mother of Mrs. Lindbergh would be here by 4 p.m. And still another that a more distant relative of the Lindbergh's would come in an effort to identify the child. None of the rumors proved true as no one came. It seems the certainty that the child was not theirs had been decided to the satisfaction of the Lindbergh family, by means of reports and pictures sent by wire to them.
CROWDS INCREASE. Crossville was certainly having her big day. Cars rolled in from many points over the state, and some from as far away as Ohio. The crowd was so dense on Broadway that it was almost impossible to pass down the street. So many persons insisted on entering the jail to see the child that those in charge found it necessary to exclude everyone except reporters. Finally the crowd filled the jail yard and many crowded around the windows and peered in for a look a the child. Photographers were permitted to take pictures of the baby, the sheriff and those who had the child.
Tennessee National Guardsmen from Cookeville were on the scene assisting in keeping the crowds away from the jail. Capt. Hugh Crawford was in charge. Drs. E. W. Mitchell and V. L, Lewis in their examination of the child found that it had 15 teeth while the Lindbergh child is reported to have 15 also. However, two of this child's teeth appeared to have just come through the gums. Other differences developed all of which confirmed the Lindbergh's in their opinion that the child was not their lost son.
CLAIMS CHILD. Mrs. Virginia Hashagen, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, claims to be the mother of the child and says the elderly women of the two held here is her mother—the child's grandmother. Mrs. Hashagen claims she was traveling with her mother and others when they ran out of money near Dwyer, Mo., and when she went into town to procure food for the child the people disappeared with the baby and she had not heard of them since until this Crossville incident.
Sheriff Swicegood informed the Chronicle that he had received a telegram from the supposed mother that she would arrive here this week to claim the baby. The sheriff plans to hold the people until Mrs. Hashagen arrives. The people who had the child claim, and newspaper reports confirm their statements, that they were held up in Marion, Va., for several hours on the same charge and it was conclusively proven there that the child is not the Lindbergh baby.
MUCH EXCITEMENT. So far as the people of Crossville being excited, there was nothing to that until after reporters from the city dailies began to make such a clamor and people agitated the matter with a view of “getting Crossville on the map.” After such a large crowd gathered here our people naturally became interested in the actions of the crowd and the many conflicting rumors that Lindbergh was on his way here. Examination early in the day seem to have given sufficient proof that the child was not the son of the famous American flyer
FIRST RADIO BROADCAST. The first radio broadcast from this place was made Sunday night when doctors, officers and reporters talked over WSM, Nashville, by means of remote control from the court house in Crossville.
Uncle Gib note: The body of the Lindbergh baby was found on May 12, 1932, in the woods not far from their home. The baby had a special trait of overlapping toes on the right foot which was kept private so the information could be used to quickly eliminate imposters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.