CHRONICLE. September 6, 1922. Alarming Spirit of Unrest Is Seen Among Teachers of the County. An alarming spirit of unrest among the teachers in the elementary schools and a desire to change from one school to another has shown in a statement given out yesterday by Miss Ethel Walker, county superintendent. This is especially true, Miss Walker said, in the one-teacher schools.
That this is the cause of much inefficiency in the schools is undoubtedly true, Miss Walker said, adding that there seemed to be an erroneous impression prevalent among teachers over the county that the teacher who teaches in the most schools becomes the most efficient. On the contrary, however, the superintendent stated, the most efficient teacher is the one who continues with the same school more than one year and comes to know her pupils.
The chief cause for this unrest among the teachers, according to Miss Walker, is the fact that it is extremely hard to maintain discipline in a school where there is only one teacher. Consequently, after one or two years in a school a teacher begins to dread returning there and seeks some other school where she is unknown and must begin anew to learn the individual characteristics of her pupils.
The alarming state of this unrest is shown in the fact that, out of a total of 49 teachers in one-teacher schools 90 percent of the teachers are new in their positions. Of the 16 teachers in two-teacher schools 82 l/2 percent are new, while in the schools employing three or more teachers 50 percent are new. The average for all the schools in the county is about 81 percent. It is readily seen that such a large percent of new teachers detracts greatly from the efficiency of the teachers.
The only remedy for this condition of unrest, Miss Walker stated, lies in the consolidation of the one and two teacher schools into schools having three or four or more teachers.
Miss Walker stated that she required all the teachers to send in weekly reports of the average daily attendance. The first week these reports were only 37 percent, while at the end of four weeks 80 percent of the reports were correct, a remarkable improvement in view of the fact that these reports are an innovation in the schools of the county and the teachers were unacquainted with them.
DEPUTIES ARE APPOINTED BY SHERIFF J. H. HENRY. Up to this time Sheriff J. H. Henry has appointed the following as deputies at the following places. Julius Todd, Isoline; Dillon Shaver, Crossville; John Caruthers, Burke; James Stone and Ed Mooneham, Winesap; J. F. Graham, Genesis. Other appointments will be made at other places over the county so soon as Sheriff Henry can decide upon the proper men for the places.
COMMUNITY BETTERMENT CLUB IS ORGANIZED AT OZONE. A Communitive Betterment club was organized recently at Ozone, with Mrs. Mimi Dunbar as president. Five committees were chosen as follows: Church Aid, Mrs. Huland Parham, chairman; Parent Teachers Association, Mrs. Mimi Dunbar; General Community Aid, Mrs. Belout; Library, P. E. Radford; Social, Mrs. A. E. Niles.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
