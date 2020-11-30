CHRONICLE. August 23, 1922. Had enough politics to last you for a while? Too bad. We’ll look at a couple of things that happened almost a hundred years ago around Cumberland County.
SHERIFF WALKER’S CONTEST TO BE HEARD THIS WEEK. His Grounds Are mainly Based on the Charge of an Illegal Election. Last week Sheriff G. W. Walker filed the proper papers, through his attorney C. E. Keyes, for the contest to prevent J. H. Henry, who was elected sheriff in the election August 3, by 31 votes from holding office.
The charges in the main are that the election at practically every precinct in the county was not legally held because the law pertaining to the manner of holding the election was not complied with. He does not set out any specific instances of fraud, but bases his claim on the broad grounds of an illegal election because of not having been held strictly in accordance with the law.
The election commissioners issued to Mr. Henry his certificate of election, along with others who were elected, and Mr. Henry has received his commission from the governor. What the outcome of the contest will be will be watched with interest. The case is expected to be tried at this session of the adjourned June term of Circuit court which convened Monday.
It is possible that we may be able to give the finding of the court in the case in this issue of the Chronicle. Mr. Henry has employed as his lawyer E. G. Tollett.
CHRONICLE August 30, 1922. SHERIFF CONTEST. When the contest case came before Judge C. E. Snodgrass last week, in which Sheriff G. W. Walker claimed the election was not legal and for that reason J. H. Henry, who was elected on the face of the returns by 31 votes should not be allowed to hold the office, Judge Snodgrass allowed Walker to get his case into court for trial at the next regular term in October.
Under the law Mr. Henry should take the oath of office and file his bond as sheriff Friday, September 1. Just what will come of the situation as it now stands remains to be determined. The next move will be watched with interest.
CHRONICLE. October 4, 1922. GEO. W. WALKER DISMISSES HIS ELECTION CONTEST SUIT. Circuit court is in session with Judge C. E. Snodgrass on the bench and General J. R. Mitchell looking after the interests of the people. The criminal docket is now being tried. It is expected the civil docket will be reached tomorrow.
The suit of ex-sheriff G. W. Walker against Sheriff J. H. Henry, charging unlawful holding of the election at several precincts in the regular election, in August, and because of said irregularities Sheriff Henry was not lawfully elected, was dismissed by Mr. Walker yesterday with the understanding that he would vacate the jail at once and pay the costs in the case against him in circuit court, in which he was charged with official public drunkenness. Thus is brought to an end a dispute that most persons felt should never have been raised by Mr. Walker.
