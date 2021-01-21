CHRONICLE. December 14, 1921. PLEASANT HILL ACADEMY SUFFERS BAD FIRE SUNDAY. Article continued. The building burned so rapidly that very short time was possible to determine if all had escaped. The Roberts boy was missed and Joe Duggar rushed up the stairs through the heat and smoke just as the boy stumbled to the foot of another stairway. He fell exhausted with the heat and smoke and Mr. Duggar carried him from the burning building and fell overcome with the heat and smoke. Several boys reached safety just as the building fell in which occurred within a few seconds after Mr. Duggar had carried the Roberts boy to safety.
Mrs. Dr. May Wharton was early on the scene and directed the caring for the Roberts boy and it was due to her skill and prompt attention that the life of the boy was saved. As it is he is badly burned on the feet, body and arms. He is expected to recover but he will suffer for many days before recovery.
The people of the town rushed to the scene and lent all aid possible in every way. Some bed clothing, a few pieces of furniture and some of the clothing belonging to the boys were saved. All in all very little was saved and the loss to the building is estimated at around $40,000, with very little insurance. Individual losses in clothing and other property will run to several hundred dollars.
The spirit manifest by the students was most admirable as they gathered around Prof. Trainum, the principal, and assured him they intended to stand by him and assist in every way to the end that the school work might be as little broken up as possible. It is probable a temporary frame building will be erected to house the boys for this school year. Next summer it is expected a good building will be erected to replace the burned one.
Pleasant Hill Academy has been established for more than thirty years and in all that time this is the only really serious loss from fire. The institution has done a splendid work for the youth of this and several adjoining counties.
CHRONICLE. January 4, 1922. GORDON ROBERTS DIES AS RESULT OF BURNS. Passed Away Monday Night After Suffering for Twenty-Two Days. It will be recalled that a few weeks ago Dodge Hall, Pleasant Hill Academy, burned and that Gordon Roberts, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas (error noted last week) Roberts, was severely burned about the body and was rescued after strenuous efforts on the part of Joe Duggar, who narrowly escaped with his life in his effort to rescue the badly burned young man.
The burns of Gordon Roberts were so severe that grave fears were entrained for his recovery from the first, but as he lingered along for three weeks from the time he was burned, hopes had been aroused that he would finally pull through. New skin had formed in several places and indications were favorable for continued improvement. The deceased was 24 years of age, a member of the Congregational church, and was highly esteemed by his student friends and the faculty of Pleasant Hill Academy.
Monday night, however, he died. The remains were taken yesterday to the Roberts home some three miles south of Pomona, where the funeral services will be conducted by Rev. R. F. Newton, after which the Modern Woodmen will be in charge and convey the remains to the cemetery. At the hour of our information we were unable to learn if the remains will be interred at Pomona or in the family grave yard at the Roberts home.
Note: Gordon Roberts was buried at the family graveyard, a small private family cemetery, Roberts Cemetery. His parents are also buried in this cemetery.
