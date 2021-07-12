CHRONICLE. September 13, 1922. OFFICER HELD FOR VIOLATION OF THE PROHIBITION LAW. Dock Scott Is Bound to Federal Court on a Number of Charges. Dock Scott, deputy federal prohibition enforcement officer, was bound to federal court Friday on a charge of aiding, abetting, manufacturing, selling and transporting intoxicating liquor.
The case was tried before justices J. F. Brown, O. B. Rector and U. S. Rose. Attorneys for the defendant were H. C. Sabine, F. B. McElwee, J. W. Staples.
The state represented by Attorney C. E. Keyes, charged that Scott had captured stills and reported them to the federal officers, but failing to receive the $10 bounty that is placed on them, he had loaned them to distillers for short periods for use in manufacturing liquor.
Henry Cottrell, in jail on a federal charge of distilling, was put on the stand and swore that he made an agreement with Scott whereby Scott was to furnish a still, meal and other materials for distilling and to watch for officers, while Cottrell was to make and sell the liquor.
Hughlin Parham swore that he saw Scott’s team, driven by Scott’s son, take a load of meal from Ozone and drive in the direction of Cottrell’s home. He followed the team, and shortly before he reached the home of Cottrell he met the team coming back with the wagon empty. As it had rained shortly before and Scott’s was the first team on the road after the rain Parham went on to Cottrell’s home and found that the team had turned around there.
Parham also swore that he heard Scott say, in conversation with Shirley Copeland: “Cottrell talks too much. If he doesn’t keep still he will get us all in trouble.”
Cottrell’s wife swore that Scott and his son, Ed, came to her home in the night and told Cottrell in her presence that they had come for a still and that “if they come for it and it isn’t there we will get into trouble.” Cottrell verified this statement.
After the state had finished Scott took the stand. Attorney Keyes went to bring his stenographer to take down Scott’s testimony in writing. But when the attorney returned, however, Scott’s lawyers closed the case with out allowing Scott to testify.
Scott was bound to federal court at Cookeville by a unanimous verdict of the three justices. His bond was fixed at $1,000. The bond was immediately drawn up and signed by nine well-to-do citizens of Rockwood and Roane County. This gave the $1,000 bond a backing in excess of $100,000, according to Chairman J. F. Brown.
The signers of the bond were : M. L. Brown, J. D. Tanner, L. G. McClure, H. L. Hicks, O. M. Mee, A. T. Grant, E.D. Smith, C. F. Millican, J L. Sarton.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
