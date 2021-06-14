CHRONICLE. August 16, 1922, page 4. Usually there is not a lot of attention paid to the advertising in the Chronicle, and though this advertisement has been noted in other Chronicle issues, it has not heretofore been presented in this column.
Its hard to overlook the offer as the American Flag is most prominent in the plea for your attention to a special offer from the Chronicle, as follows:
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE’S BIG COMBINATION. Your Americanism and Patriotism Calls You To Own and Display the American Flag.
Under drawing of the Flag: Your Flag. It will come direct to you from Washington, as an ideal souvenir from the Capitol of the United States. Description. These flags are 3X3 feet and made of very good quality, white unbleached and deeply dyed red stripes which are doubly sewed. The union is printed and weather-proof and the heavy canvas heading equipped with substantial brass eyelets for convenient fastening for flag pole use.
A GOOD BIG FLAG. Which we are able to offer, size 36X60 inches, it would cost about $2.00 retail. We have anticipated your desire for one of these and contracted for enough of them to supply our readers at far below the wholesale in connection with THIS REMARKABLE COMBINATION.
THE CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE Needs no introduction. It stands at all times for Americanism, Patriotism and Republicanism as far as its editorial policy and influence can reach. We desire at this time, regardless of the cost to give our readers and friends a splendid opportunity to renew or subscribe and obtain one of these real good flags.
But that’s not all — We want to make this patriotic combination one of worth while to every Republican resident of Cumberland county. So in addition to the above you will receive each week for a full year (52 issues) THE NATIONAL REPUBLICAN published at Washington (The Nation’s Capitol)
Uncle Gib Note: Why didn’t they just say, “D.C.” rather than having to add the note of this being the Nation’s Capitol rather than the state of Washington? They must have thought people wouldn’t know the difference?
An illustrated weekly review of public affairs, a mouthpiece of traditional, constructive principles and policies, a foe of radicalism and all other isms inimical to the good of the Nation. It is an advocate of industrial peace through justice to all American citizenship and preaches the duty as well as the rights of that citizenship.
It is a most interesting, well illustrated publication and we are glad to introduce it to our readers, for it will give you a better knowledge of our country and understanding of national and international affairs as well as historical events and traditions than would otherwise be possible.
ONLY $3.40 Brings THE BIG 36x60 in. FLAG THE CHRONICLE (1 Year 52 Issues) THE NATIONAL REPUBLICAN (1 Year 52 is). Send Big Coupon TO DAY. Fill out and return The Crossville Chronicle, Crossville, Tennessee.
WANTED NOW. A representative in every town in Cumberland County to call on Republican citizens with this offer. Liberal Commissions paid.
Uncle Gib parting note: This makes you wonder if the Democrats across the county had to quit displaying the American Flag so they wouldn’t be assumed to be Republicans?
On page one of this same issue the report of the Republican primary states, “The total vote for the county is 502, one less than the Democrats cast.” So, 503 votes were cast in the Democrat primary. This was the usual split politics of Cumberland County.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.