Can you believe it? The Fourth of July is upon us! Four years ago a series of articles were written about the World War I soldiers of Cumberland County. Today we’ll look at the 4th a few years after the end of the “War to End All Wars,” WWI.
CHRONICLE. July 5, 1922. JULY FORTH OBSERVED IN APPROPRIATE MANNER. Plenty of Barbecued Meat; Crowd Small Double-Header Ball Game; Cool Weather. The national birthday was observed in Crossville yesterday by several hundred people, but owing to the threatened rain of the forenoon and the extreme coolness of the weather, the crowd was very much smaller than it would have been had the day been bright and warm.
The oldest citizens seem unable to recall a Fourth when the weather was so cool as yesterday. As a result the crowd gathered slowly and was not very enthusiastic after gathering.
The barbecue was pronounced success as there was an abundance of splendidly cooked beef and mutton. Because of the weather looking so threatening in the morning and Monday having been rainy and cool, which coolness extended to yesterday, one of the beeves provided was not killed. However, five sheep and one beef was killed. F. A. Loshbough was in charge of the cooking and it was turned out in his usual splendid style.
Several hundred loaves of bread were on hand and the ladies gathered in the high school grounds and prepared the meat, bread and pickles. A generous portion of meat, bread and pickles was placed on a paper plate and passed to each person present. Each person was also provided with a paper cup for the coffee, which was there to the extent of several lard cans full. Every person ate to his entire satisfaction and some hundred or more loaves of bread were left as well as several pounds of nicely cooked meat. What was left was sold for cash at a small price.
There was a double-header ball game at 3 p.m. between Crossville and Baxter. In the first game the Baxter boys won by a score of 6 to 4. In the second game the Baxter boys were again victors and with an increased score, which was 7 to 0. At night there was a fine display of fireworks which was enjoyed by a large crowd.
There was no disturbance of any kind, everyone seemed in the best of humor, no whiskey was in evidence and the day was one of marked good behavior on the part of the crowd generally.
Uncle Gib note: HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY TO EVERYONE! As our minds turn toward New York with the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, lets consider the poem of Emma Lazarus on the Statue of Liberty:
The New Colossus
By Emma Lazarus
Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,
With conquering limbs astride from land to land;
Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand
A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame
Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name
Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand
Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command
The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.
“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she
With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.