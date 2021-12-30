CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE January 4, 1922. A little humor from the front page. ONE A DAY. An apple a day will keep the doctor away, is an old saying. The Asheville Times puts it thusly, “An apple one day kept Paradise away.” The Irishman says, “An onion a day will keep everybody away.” Take your choice.
For the most part the early newspapers paid little attention to the coming of a new year. Realizing that a hundred years ago this county was largely agrarian, with small family farms dotting every community, an agricultural news item was chosen to lead our way into 2022. CAPT. PECK’S WEEKLY TALKS TO FARMERS. By. T. F. Peck, Commissioner of Agriculture. Opportunities for the farmer in 1922. This article will be given over two columns, this being part one.
Commissioner Thomas F. Peck was a graduate of U of Tennessee and first supervisor of farm experiments at the University. At one time he owned considerable land in Cumberland County including a Stone Quarry.
The year just beginning will offer to the farmers of Tennessee, as it will to the farmers of all other states, greater opportunities than ever before in the history of the country. While it is true that the prices the farmer has been receiving for his products during the past year were such as to afford him no margin of profit over the cost of production, the yield of the various crops has been bountiful. If the farmer has been economical he has been able to make ends meet, and should be in position to face the new year with confidence.
In considering his condition the farmer may well afford to contrast his with that of the thousands upon thousands of workingmen who in all sections of the country have for months been without employment, and who have been faced with the problem of providing for their families. While farmers have been receiving miserable small returns for their labors, they have been able to produce enough to provide for their families.
The census of 1920 gave the value of all farm property in Tennessee as $1,251,964,5852 including land, buildings, implements and machinery and live stock. There are 252,774 farms in the State, and this represents an average value per farm of $4,953. This is an immense value of the investment in the base of all industries—agriculture--and this is an investment that will continue to increase and grow in value.
The problem of greatest importance to the farmers of Tennessee, next to that of increased production, is to bring about a system of marketing that will allow him to get a righteous portion of the profits of his labors. The farmer’s share of the consumer’s dollar is too small by far, and it is not likely to be larger until the farmers shall co-operate in business ways for business advantage, as the farmers of other states have done—notably in California. In that State the growers of fruits and other commodities have organized efficient marketing organizations with capable men in charge, and their products are marketed to advantage.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
