CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. December 14, 1921. Thomas A. Edison, the Wizard of Menlow Park, has come to the front with the statement that chemists are just on the eve of discovering a way to make gold out of the baser metals and wonders how those people who hold bonds payable in gold would feel if that metal suddenly became about as cheap as pig iron.
Mr. Edison is a great man and has done many wonderful things, but he takes much pleasure in giving the pubic such remarkable statements or something that will make them wonder. A few years ago he was about ready to give to the world a plan for a series of concrete forms any man who knew how or could learn to mix concrete could build a house cheaper than he could buy the lumber. Well, he has not done it yet and many a poor person would be glad to get a good house for less than the price of the lumber today.
It is very probable that Mr. Edison’s gold making idea is on a par with those statements that frequently appear claiming that a certain size guy has just about got perpetual motion cornered and will very soon ‘startle’ the world with it. But he does not ‘startle’ and Mr. Edison nor any other person has not found out how to make gold out of the baser metals.
Well, reader, I’ll admit that this story certainly make me think of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale of Rumpelstiltskin who was to make gold out of straw. Now you’ll have to go find an old book to read it out of. Oh, no, I forget, now you just go on the computer for everything.
Notes from the Pomona community: Howard Hill and Miss Gladys Hill entertained about twenty of their friends with a party Dec. 6 at the home of their parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. T. Hill. A most delightful time was had by all present.
Mrs. O. D. Gifford and children, and Mrs. S. L. Jacobson, of North Dakota, returned home last week after a two-weeks visit with Mr. and Mrs. Harry Hoffner.
Mrs. Flora Dibrell is quite ill at her home here. Robert Rimmer returned home last week from Texas, where he had been for several months.
The school here will close Friday, after a very successful term with Miss Dora Hamby as instructor. Howard Cox and Roy Hinch entered the new Methodist school near Crossville recently. Note: This school would have been the Cumberland Mountain Methodist School.
News of Moulders Chapel community: Mrs. T. S. Beard is seriously ill at this writing. Homer Price visited his sister, Mrs. E. M. Moulder, last Saturday.
John Price, of this place, made a business trip to Rockwood last week. Mrs. J. D. Beakley, who is teaching school at Oneida, was the guest of Mrs. E. M. Moulder.
S. L. Knight made a business trip to Rockwood Saturday. Walter Bledsoe, who is working at Rockwood, was at the home of his parents, here, Saturday and Sunday.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
