Let’s see what was going on in our neighborhood a little over a hundred years ago. CHRONICLE. June 22, 1921. BARN AND HORSES BURNED. Hail Badly Damaged Some Crops, Lightning Shocked Several Persons—Caused Other Damage.
A severe rain and wind storm struck Crossville and vicinity and Crab Orchard Wednesday afternoon of last week with disastrous results in some cases and considerable injury in others, while the downpour of rain was of great benefit to growing crops.
On the farm of V.C. Smith corn was badly damaged by hail, a shed was blown down and other damage done. At the home of Charles Wells damage was done to crops as was the case at the home of L. C. Zirkle, all neighbors. So far as we learn no other damage resulted from hail.
A barn was blown down near the poorhouse, while on the farm of A. L. Garrison a large silo was completely demolished. In Crossville some trees were blown down and fences damaged to some extent, although the loss was small.
At Crab Orchard the damage was very serious. John Turner and son and Emmett Turner, who were working for D. M. Wheeler, had just hitched up a team to attend the funeral of W. C. Renfro, who had passed away the night before, and as the storm came up they drove the team into the barn. Lightning struck the barn, set it on fire and knocked the men unconscious. John Turner recovered consciousness first and seeing the barn on fire he carried his son and Emmett Turner out of the burning building, but was so dazed and weakened that he could do nothing for the team, which was burned up with the barn, as was a mare belonging to Mrs. Lee Noland, some harness, about 50 bales of hay, some corn and other things.
Mr. Turner called for help and by the assistance of others succeeded in getting the two injured men to his home, a short distance away. All who were injured by the lightning have recovered or are in a fair way to do so, it is thought.
D.M. Wheeler was siting on the porch—the barn being to the rear of the house some distance—and did not know that the barn was burning until some people from Crab Orchard saw the blaze and came running. He had heard the noise when the lightning struck the barn and thought it had struck some object not far away but did not think it was so close as his barn. The barn destroyed was an old one and Mr. Wheeler had been considering building a new one for some time.
When the people reached the burning barn they thought the men were inside and were being burned to death but learned in a short time that they had been taken to a place of safety.
It seems the same storm set the depot on fire by lightning running in on the wires. The blaze was discovered at once by the agent and put out. Mrs. G.L. Hill was slightly shocked at the same time, but it resulted in nothing serious.
• • •
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
