CHRONICLE, March 9, 1921. Notes from Pleasant Hill. Our basketball team went to Algood last week and played a very interesting game. The score was 38 to 1 in favor of Algood, due not only to the fact that they were older players but also to other advantages. The boys report a nice trip and a jolly time.
Rev. L. F. Smith, who has been on the sick list for some time is now able to be out again. Miss McCall, of Minneapolis, a friend of Miss Dole, has arrived to make an extended visit.
In Dr. Wharton’s absence the fact that Mrs. Newton, the pastor’s wife, is a trained nurse means unspeakably much to the village, the school and the whole neighborhood. She has been kept very busy lately because of the measles in town, but that epidemic seems to be on the wane.
A pie supper was held at the Academy Friday evening under the auspices of the Girls’ Missionary Society. Every one was most generous both in making and purchasing pies, and a goodly sum was realized. Mr. Colby presided and Bryan Boulton auctioneered assisted by Ira Whaley and all seemed to have had a pleasant evening.
Joe Gibson, a former student of Pleasant Hill and now a representative of a large dry goods firm in Chattanooga, spent the night as he passed though here last week. Claude Broom, who was here at school two years ago spent the weekend with relatives and friends. He is now stationed at Washington, D. C. and is taking a course in the army medical school.
Other notes of the day. G. P. Burnett left on the early train yesterday for Murfreesboro to attend the meeting of the trustees of Tennessee College. He will arrive home Friday. At a recent meeting of the Sons of American Revolution, held at Albuquerque, New Mexico, H. V. B. Smith was elected Fourth Vice President. Mr. Smith is well known to many here and has many friends who will be glad to learn of that honor coming to him.
A few of our people were a little slow in securing their auto license this year and took their cars out Sunday without license and as a result City Marshal got busy and cited the following persons to appear before the recorder: Will Elmore, Roy Davis, E. O. Hembree, F. A Loshbaugh, L. W. Martin, V. L. Lewis, H. I. Bilbrey, Ernest Fields. Car owners are now getting the license in increasing numbers since it has became noised abroad that several have been arrested.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
