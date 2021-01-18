Dear Uncle Gib readers, hoping your New Year has begun in a positive way! While researching for news articles it’s not unusual for me to find something else that piques my interest and that’s how the article for today was found.
CHRONICLE. July 13, 1921. Pleasant Hill news. Miss Anna Roberts, of Pomona, who with a brother and a sister are students at the Academy, stopped in town Saturday on their way home from Madison, where she has been taking a course in dietetics at the Nashville Agricultural Normal Institute located there. She reports a course of unusual interest and profit, and the friends accompanying her expressed themselves as deeply impressed with the school.
CHRONICLE. October 12, 1921. Pleasant Hill news. Gordon, Anna and Rachel Roberts went home for the day, Sunday to assist in the celebration of their youngest brother’s sixth birthday.
CHRONICLE. December 14, 1921. Page #4. PLEASANT HILL ACADEMY SUFFERS BAD FIRE SUNDAY. Dodge Hall Completely Destroyed; One Boy Burned And Several Narrowly Escape. Sunday night at ten o’clock Dodge Hall, Pleasant Hill Academy, was discovered to be in flames. When the fire was discovered the flames had made such headway that all effort to save the building was out of the question. Efforts were at once put forth to see that all of the forty boys in the building were safe, which was not accomplished without one, Gordon Roberts, son of Thomas (incorrect name) Roberts, Pomona, being severely burned and narrowly escaped death. The building, a three-story brick, was entirely destroyed.
The fire was first discovered by Joe Duggar, who with his wife, one son, and a married son and wife were rooming in Dodge Hall. Also Miss Alice Garner, Boys Matron, was rooming there. All had gone to bed except Prof. Alexander Luce and one boy, when the fire was discovered.
The first effort was to arouse everyone in the building, which Mr. Duggar did by going to their rooms. It seems that Gordon Roberts was aroused along with the others but was so drowsy that he failed to realize the danger and was so slow in getting out that he narrowly escaped being trapped in the burning building.
The rest of this story will be given next week in order to add information here. In the December 14 Chronicle issue, it was a surprise that such a fire would be reported on Page 4 and not on Page 1 of the newspaper when they had the burning of somebody’s barn on page one of several issues. Also, Gordon Roberts was the son of James Monroe and Addie Ersla Whitenburg Roberts, not Thomas Roberts as stated in this article. The Thomas Roberts family had lost a daughter in March 1921 to a brain hemorrhage, but this is not the family of Gordon Roberts.
In the October 12 Chronicle issue, Anna was Anna Roberts Crowder, 1900-1988; Rachel was Rachel L. Roberts Donelson, 1904-1993; their youngest brother was Nathan Gilmore Roberts 1915-2000. Gordon also had another sister, Siddie Mae Roberts Hedgecoth, 1894-1973; and another brother, James Elmo Roberts, 1907-1992.
