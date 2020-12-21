CHRONICLE. December 21, 1921. BUY LITTLE BULLET STAMPS AND HELP SAVE A LIFE. Sale of the Anti-Tuberculosis Seals Will Close Christmas Eve; Buy Some. Tuberculosis is still the most dreaded disease. Life insurance statistics show that it is the most deadly. In the United States 360 persons die every day from this disease, while ten persons die each day in Tennessee from the same cause.
These figures are startling in the tale that they tell, but they are not so disheartening when it is known that they are being gradually reduced each year as the result of the annual sale of Christmas seals, the proceeds from which go to fighting tuberculosis throughout the United States.
The annual sale of these seals started in Tennessee Dec. 1, and will end on Christmas Eve. The sales to date have been most encouraging according to those in charge of the campaign in Tennessee which is being conducted by the four leading women’s organizations, and it is predicted that this state will make a most satisfactory record of sale by the time the last seal is sold next Saturday night.
The small price of a penny each has made these little seals very popular and the yearly increase receipts from the sale of them is evidence of their growing popularity. They are being used extensively on letters and packages of all kinds and their cheery greeting will carry a message of many a life saved before the joyful Yuletide season has come to a close.
THE LITTLE FELLER’S STOCKIN’. By Joseph C. Lincoln-New Church League Journal
O, it’s Christmas Eve, and moonlight, and the Christmas air is chill, And the frosty Christmas holly shines and sparkles on the hill, And the Christmas sleigh bells jingle and the Christmas laughter rings, As the last stray shoppers hurry, takin’ home the Christmas things, And up yonder in the attic there’s a little trundle bed Whee there’s Christmas dreams a-dancin’ thru a sleepy, curly head, And it’s “Merry Christmas” Mary, once again fer me and you, With the little feller’s stockin hangin’ up beside the flue.
‘Tisn’t silk, that little stockin’, and it isn’t much fer show, And the darns are pretty plenty ‘round about the heel and toe. And the color’s kinder faded, and it’s sorter worn and old, But it really is surprisin’ what a lot of love ‘twill hold; And the little hand that hung it by the chimney there along, Has a grip upon our heart-strings that is mighty firm and strong; So old Santy won’t fergit it, tho it isn’t fine and new, That plain little worsted stockin’, hangin’ up beside the flue.
And the crops may fail and leave us with our plans all knocked to samsh, And the mortgage may hang heavy, and the bill use up the cash, But whenever comes the season, jest so long’s we’ve got a dime, There’ll be something in that stockin’—won’t there, Mary?—every time.
And if amongst our sunshine there’ a shower or two of rain, Why, we’ll face it bravely smilin’ and we’ll try not to complain, Long as Christmas comes and finds us here together, me and you, With the little feller’s stockin’ hangin’ up beside the flue.
